10 Things to do in Memphis this Weekend: July 9 - 11

Uncharted Traveling

What's going on this weekend, Memphis? As always, there's live music all weekend long, but the fun doesn't stop there. How about some soulful nights or dog days of summer? Whether you want to dance the night away, soothe your mind, or chill out with some craft beers and local artists, there's something here for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBFzS_0arTgkXv00
Photo by Madeline Bowen on Unsplash

1. Spring Movie Series on Mud Island: A League Of Their Own

Thursday July 8th @ 7:30pm - Greenbelt Park on Island Drive

Price: Free

The Downtown Neighborhood Association is partnering with the Downtown Memphis Commission to host an outdoor Spring Movie Series for 8 weeks in Greenbelt Park every Thursday this summer. This weekly event is free to the public and will open at 7:30 pm with the movie starting at 8:00. Food trucks will be at the events but you can also stop by your local favorites in Harbor Town to grab a bite before the movie or bring it with you picnic style! For more information, check out their Facebook page.

2. Get Loud Concert Series at Handy Park

Thursday July 8th @ 6:00 pm - W.C. Handy Park, Beale Street

Price: Free

Hosted by Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, "Get Loud!" is a 10-week outdoor concert series being held at the newly renovated W.C. Handy Park performance space on Beale Street. The live music series is hosting 10 Thursday night concerts from June 10th to August 12th. This week's lineup features Paul Thorn with Amy LaVere & Will Sexton. As always, Get Loud performances are free and open to the public. For more information, you can find all the details here.

3. Dog Days of Summer at Memphis Botanic Garden

Thursday July 8th @ 6:00 pm - Memphis Botanic Garden

Price: Free with garden admission

Every Thursday in July, the Memphis Botanic Garden will open after hours during their special Dog Days of Summer event from 6 – 8 pm. Explore the Garden with your fur babies! If you've been vaccinated, wearing a mask is optional but encouraged while indoors. If you have not been vaccinated, Memphis Botanic Garden asks that you continue to wear a mask while indoors. Mask or no mask, this is sure to be a good time that you can enjoy with all members of your family, fur or no fur!

4. Slow Your Roll: Saturday Meditation at Crosstown Concourse

Saturday July 10th @ 9:00am - Crosstown Concourse

Price: Free

Unwind and refocus on Saturday morning with meditation in the Garden at Crosstown Concourse, located on the south side, in front of Crosstown Brewery. The class is free, no sign up is required, and it's open to all levels. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and bring your own mat or cushion.

5. TN Screamers at Bar DKDC

Saturday July 10th @ 9:00pm - Bar DKDC in Cooper Young

Price: Free

Head down to Bar DKDC on Saturday night for live music from the Memphis born and bred TN Screamers. Come hungry, and thirsty! Bar DKDC offers a delicious sampling of global menu items and creative cocktails, all wrapped up in a funky, hip space in the heart of Cooper Young.

6. That 70's Party w/ DJ SuperBrad at Blind Bear Speakeasy

Saturday July 10th @ 9:00pm - Blind Bear Speakeasy, Downtown

Price: Free

Join DJ SuperBrad at the Blind Bear Memphis for a party like no other. This week it's all about the 70's! Join the party and dance all night to all your favorite 70's hits with DJ SuperBrad. Come for the party and stay for the Giggle Water! Check out their creative cocktail list and late night menu here.

7. Second Wind at Delta Blues Winery

Saturday July 10th @ 6:00pm - 9:00pm - Delta Blues Winery, Lakeland

Price: Free

Second Wind (formerly known as Old Spice) takes the stage on Saturday night! Bring your own chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening under the stars with some of Memphis' best local music. You can also bring your own food and snacks, but no outside alcohol or beverages are permitted. Wine tasting, as well as beer and wine sales are available all day.

8. Crafts & Drafts Summer Market at Crosstown Concourse

Saturday July 10th @ 10:00 am to 4:00 pm - Crosstown Concourse

Price: Free

The Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival is a unique shopping experience that showcases independent local artists, makers, and crafters, with booths set up 100% outdoors. Enjoy a fun day of shopping and tasty local brews. Come down and check out some of the best creative art in Memphis!

9. A Soulful Summer Night: Bird Williams & the BW Band

Saturday July 10th @ 7:00 pm - Halloran Centre

Tickets: available through ticketmaster

Get ready for a Soulful Summer Night featuring the legendary and dynamic Mr. Bird Williams and the BW band in concert Saturday evening at the Halloran Centre. Nicknamed "Bird" for his melodious style of singing, Bird Williams, native Memphian, will grace the stage with his amazingly soulful voice. Grab your family and friends for this multicultural event, definitely an evening to remember and one you do not want to miss!

10. Bone Appetit!

Sunday July 11 @ 4pm to 8pm - The Cove, 2559 Broad Avenue

Help the neediest dogs in Memphis on Sunday at this event in the Broad Avenue Arts District. Come for live music, amazing food, and a live auction! All proceeds benefit the All 4S Rescue League, as they work to improve the lives of pets in Memphis communities by educating pet owners and providing adequate shelter, food, spay and neuter services for their pets.

Memphis, TN
