Performing Arts Summer Camps in Memphis

Memphis has incredible talent, and many of our local musicians, dancers, actors and singers share their talent every summer at performing arts camps across the city.

Does your child have a talent, an itch to perform, or want to explore the possibilities of learning to sing, dance, act, or even write music? Check out these performing art camps in Memphis that still have spots available this summer! Classes are filling up and some camp dates start as early as next week, so check these out now!

Playhouse on the Square

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory

Playhouse on the Square, Memphis's own professional live theater, is hosting a Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory with spots still open! They have summer camps and theatre intensives for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to give your children a chance to tap into their creative potential. Register on their website today!

The Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory still has openings for the following camps:

Rising Kindergarten - 2nd grade

Story Drama: Where the Wild Things Are, July 12th - 16th

Rising 3rd - 6th grade

Production Camp: Magic Tree House Dinosaurs Before Dark Kids, July 19th - 23rd

Rising 7th - 12 grade

Musical Theater Intensive, July 5th - 16th

Rising 9th - 12 grade

One-Act Intensive, July 19th - 23rd and July 26th - 30th

Orpheum Theater

Camp Mending Hearts

This performing arts day camp is for young people who have experienced the death of one or both parents. Together with peers who have experienced a similar loss, this camp will allow children to explore their creativity through a variety of performing arts activities such as music, movement, acting and design.

Whether your student loves the spotlight or thrives in the camaraderie and creativity that theatre provides, we have a way for them to shine this summer! ~ Orpheum Theater website

Camp will take place in person at the Halloran Centre. The Orpheum Theatre Group's summer camps will be following COVID policies and protocols as well as other procedures specific to camp health and safety. To learn more about this camp and the Orpheum's policies, visit their website.

Dates for Camp Mending Hearts is as follows:

3rd - 5th grade: July 5th - 9th

6th - 8th grade: July 12th - 16th & July 19th - 23rd

School of Rock

Does your child want to learn how to play in a band, or even learn to write songs? School of Rock Memphis is offering a variety of music camps this summer that still have openings. These camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals!

80's Rock 5 Day Camp, July 19th - July 23rd

Come play hits from the 80s by learning songs from artists like Billy Idol, Devo, Cyndi Lauper, Van Halen and much more in our 80s Rock camp.

Rock 101 5 Day Camp, July 19th - 23rd

Rock 101 camp is for beginners 7-12 years of age. No experience needed. Students will explore their instruments through musical games and activities.

5 Day Songwriting Summer Camp, July 26th - 30th

Through this special 5-day songwriting camp, students will learn how to write their own songs. Students will analyze some of the greatest compositions of the last 60 years in order to develop their own tunes, and learn tricks of the trade. Great for students 10-18 years of age who have had previous instruction.

Children's Ballet Theater

The Children’s Ballet Theater of Memphis and the Tennessee Ballet Theater are offering opportunities for your child to learn the beautiful traditions of Russian and French classical ballet, in addition to tap and jazz classes. They also have a variety of summer camps and workshops offered by Childrens Ballet Theater and Memphis Musical Theater, where your child will be coached in acting, vocals and dance choreography and have a performance at the end of camp!

It is our greatest joy to provide children and teens an uplifting atmosphere with knowledgeable and encouraging teachers. ~ Childrens Ballet Theater website

In addition to classes and camps, beginners as well as experienced dancers ages 5 to 18 years, college students and professionals, are welcome to audition each September for the annual city tradition of The Children’s Ballet Theater Nutcracker at the Germantown Performing Arts Center. See the Children's Ballet Theater website for the summer schedule and a full list of classes and workshops.

Graceland Performing Arts Camp

The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is an immersive theater arts and music experience for both experienced and novice performers. Campers learn from local and Broadway professionals as they explore their creativity in workshops on acting, singing and dancing.

Our campers become fast friends, creating lasting friendships with other kids from around the world – all sharing a common love of the performing arts. ~ Graceland official website

The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is open to kids ages 6-18. Camp will take place July 13th through 18th at The Guest House at Graceland Theater. For more details and registration information, visit their website at graceland.com/performing-arts-camp.

