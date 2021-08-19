The risk of heart attack is increasing in the Youth

Umesh Bedi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krMDq_0bWgkLmf00
heart attack in youthPhotographee.eu/Shutterstock.com

An unhealthy lifestyle is also proving to be the biggest reason for the increasing heart attacks among the youth. According to the Heart Association, 20 to 25 percent of heart attack cases are under 40 years of age.

Causes of a heart attack in youth

  • The biggest reason is smoking addiction. It is the single biggest risk factor for heart attack in youth. Youngsters smoke cigarettes to style and show off at a young age, but gradually fall into it.
  • Apart from smoking, the habit of drinking alcohol is also increasing the risk of heart disease.
  • Sitting with friends for hours in joint food centers. The amount of salt in junk food or snacks available outside is high, due to its consumption, not only does the amount of salt in the body increases, but trans fat also increases. Excess fat increases the risk of heart attack by up to 35 percent. The study, pressure to get ahead in job race, increasing competition in life, etc. is becoming the biggest reason for stress.
  • Hectic work environment, working in the office for long hours.
  • Inability to sleep due to late-night work.
  • Eating habits, such as not eating on time, eating fast or processed food instead of a healthy diet, the sugar and preservatives present in it are harming the heart.
  • Lack of physical activity. Due to the hectic job, there is no time to go to the gym, nor to jog. Apart from this, physical activities are not done by sitting in one place in the office for hours.

Some signs of progressing towards heart disease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRW5J_0bWgkLmf00
tired on stair climbingthesun.co.uk
  • Shortness of breath on exertion, brisk walking, or climbing stairs.
  • obesity.
  • Always feeling tired
  • lack of energy.
  • Dizziness in the head, sudden darkness before the eyes.

How to avoid a heart attack?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULhIm_0bWgkLmf00
no smokingndtv.com
  • Teach children to be active as they grow older. Do not let them sit on the TV, laptop, or computer for a long time. Motivate to do activities like swimming, sports, cycling, exercise.
  • Youth should improve their lifestyle. Don't take the stress. Sleep and wake up on time. Do not smoke, do not consume alcohol and tobacco.
  • Eat nutritious food like vegetables and fruits. Do exercise for 30-35 minutes daily.

Not active even after the Gym

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQ7kb_0bWgkLmf00
Feeling Sleepy After Working Outpurewow.com

According to a survey, about 8% of youngsters are physically inactive, while 20% of gym-goers focus more on lifting weights and building muscles than cardio or aerobics training.

According to the American Heart Association journal Circulation, if you spend more than 5 hours sitting, your risk of heart attack increases.

