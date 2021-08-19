Low blood pressure symptoms, its major causes, and home remedies for low blood pressure

low blood pressure lev.studio/shutterstock.com

Major causes of low blood pressure

More mental thinking

more grief

more anger

Dietary imbalance

morbidly obese

Lack of water or blood

Vomiting, Dengue-Malaria, Heart problem, Shock, Infection, Excessive motion

Sudden shock, watching a frightening scene, or hearing the news can also cause hypotension

Major symptoms of low blood pressure

Facial discoloration.

Redness of eyes

Slow pulse rate.

Thirst and rapid half-breathing.

despair or depression.

To appear blurry

Fatigue, weakness, dizziness.

Physical weakness is more experienced in low blood pressure.

Low blood pressure occurs due to excessive loss of blood, so the patient experiences great difficulty in movement.

It is very difficult to climb the stairs.

The heart beats vigorously and the whole body is drenched with sweat.

Symptoms of impotence arise in men. Whereas sex-desire is not generated in women.

Due to low blood pressure, the patient does not feel hungry, because there is a distaste for food.

Even the aroma of delicious dishes does not attract the patient. Hunger perishes.

On standing up from the sofa or bed, darkness falls in front of the eyes and the head starts to feel dizzy.

Headache also occurs.

The patient feels more thirsty.

The patient wants to lie down in the pathology of low blood pressure. There is no desire to do any work.

Home remedies for low blood pressure

Soak five almonds at night and eat one almond and one black pepper in the morning on an empty stomach and chew it for two to three minutes. Eat other almonds in the same way. You can have breakfast after 15-20 minutes. You can take tea and coffee. They increase BP. Salt-sugar solution or Electral powder solution can also be taken. Take half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with milk at any time of the day. This gives relief. Leave it when it's fine. It can be taken in any season. Grind four peeled almonds, one spoon of honey, and one spoon of sugar candy together. Eat this paste in the morning and evening. Boil one loaf of cow's or goat's milk, two spoons of cow's ghee, 10 grains of black pepper, and 10 grams of sugar candy and mix one spoon of honey in it and drink it in the morning and evening. Diabetic patients should not take sugar candy and honey. Take a spoonful of butter, sugar candy according to taste and mix one silver work for a few days in the morning and evening. Eat one or two water chestnuts with cow's milk every day. Eat small cardamom, Cuddapah almond, almond, and saffron in milk and rice kheer. Consuming ripe cilantro is also beneficial. Soak 20-25 grams of black gram and 10 pieces of raisins in water overnight. After defecation in the morning, drink this water on an empty stomach and eat gram and raisins. After half an hour you can drink tea. Eat seven-eight kernels of raisins and almonds mixed daily. Soak 2-3 figs at night and eat them in the morning. Patients with diabetes should only soak one fig. Boil large cardamom and a few mints leaves and drink its water. You can also drink it by adding it to tea.

