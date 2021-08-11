Stroke symptoms, risk factors, its treatment, and chances of stroke recovery

Symptoms of stroke

severe headache

Vomiting

neck stiffness

vision loss

numbness of limbs on one side of the body or beyond

Risk factors for stroke

1). Age – In developed countries, 80 percent of cases are found in people above 65 years of age. But in some countries, 20 percent of cases occur in persons below 40 years of age, ie youth. This is a remarkable fact.

2). Gender – This disease is 30 percent more common in men than in women. But the exact reasons for this are not known.

3). Relationship with other diseases – It has been found that in 75 percent of stroke cases, the patient was already suffering from high blood pressure, heart, or diabetes.

4). Apart from these, some other intoxicants and habits such as excessive cigarette or tobacco consumption, excessive drinking, etc. are also helpful in the attack of the disease.

5). Obesity – As mentioned, high amounts of fat (lipid) in the blood and obesity are also risk factors.

6). Blood clotting – Disorders arising in the process of clotting of blood can also be responsible for the disease.

7) Birth control pills – Oral contraceptive pills are also sometimes thought to be responsible for the disease.

Stroke Treatment

The first aim of treatment is to minimize damage to brain cells. But the damage that has already been done is difficult to recover or repair completely.

The second objective is to minimize complications. For this, efforts are made not to create a concussion situation again.

Medicines and exercise are then taken to remove the disability or dysfunction in the body parts. Vitamin 'B' injections are also given. Some patients who have had bleeding in the lower part of the brain, are likely to recover from the operation, so they are referred to the neurosurgeon very soon. They surgically diagnose this pathology called berry aneurysm.

1). Treatment of high blood pressure – The patient's blood pressure often increases after a stroke. This raised blood pressure returns to normal in 24 to 48 hours. If the blood pressure remains elevated for 8 to 10 days, then it is gradually brought back to normal by medicines. (Also read:

2). Giving nutrition and oxygen to the patient – ​​Along with giving glucose, mannitol, etc., oxygen is given to the patient through blood vessels. So that the cells of the ischemic brain can be activated due to lack of blood.

3). Control of diabetes - If the patient is a diabetic, his blood sugar is brought to normal level by medicines. Because the increased blood sugar makes the area of ​​the lifeless part of the brain bigger. Insulin is usually used to lower blood sugar. (Also read: Simple and effective treatment of diabetes in a natural way)

4). Aspirin and Anti-coagulants – These drugs are given only when the embolism (clot) produced by the heart causes a concussion. And no bleeding is present in the brain. Physicians also use aspirin in this condition.

5). Extra care – Since these patients depend on others due to paralysis, proper care is necessary. Many times such a patient gets boils (bed sores) on the back etc. Therefore, it is important to note that this is not the case.

Chances of recovery of the patient

75 percent of the patients with this disease remain alive and many improve gradually. Some patients even have a re-concussion within six months.

