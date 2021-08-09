Protect our skin and beauty in summer naturally

Umesh Bedi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWHn1_0bMKTDJc00
protect from UV raysstatic-bebeautiful-in

It is difficult to maintain physical beauty and attractiveness in the summer season. Due to the scorching or hot air that blows in the summer, a person gets disturbed and suffers from many types of small and big diseases. Therefore, special care needs to be taken in diet and diet during the summer season. By taking a little carelessness, a person ruins his appearance and youth.

In the summer season, there is a special need to prevent the consumption of sun, heat, and hot nature foods, spicy, rich, intoxicants. Instead of them, foods of cold nature should be consumed in large quantities. Stimulants like tea, coffee, alcohol, cannabis, cigarettes, tobacco, etc. should be avoided. Lemon water, curd, whey, or salted lassi can be used more. Green greens and vegetables should be consumed plenty in the diet.

Tips for protecting summer beauty

1. Take special care of eyes -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cciNe_0bMKTDJc00
eye protectionshesimply.com

Eyes are the precious gems in the body, so it is necessary to protect them. Take an eye bath by sprinkling it continuously with cold water 3-4 times a day. Eye light increases by sitting for 1 minute after closing the eyes 1 hour after sunrise. Carry an umbrella with you to protect your eyes from the sun. Keep the organs affected by the sun's rays on the body covered with a cotton-thick towel or cloth.

2. Protection from heat stroke –

Keep any substance from onion bales, camphor, or mint in the pocket as they have an amazing ability to reduce the effect of heatstroke. Use raw onion in the form of salad in the diet, which does not cause indigestion etc.

3. Protecting the skin from sun rays –

To maintain the beauty and attractiveness in the summer season, as far as possible, do not stay in front of the sun's rays for a long time.

4. Drink more and more water -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uz6a3_0bMKTDJc00
drinking waterfood.ndtv.com

It is very important to compensate for the decrease in water content in the body due to sunlight. Therefore, more and more water should be drunk, so that soon enough water balance can be created inside the body. By the way, these days, an adult person must drink 4 to 5 liters of water every day because it plays an important role in keeping the body temperature stable.

5. Fruits for Beauty –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsXSN_0bMKTDJc00

In this season, fruit juices that provide coolness to the body should be used more. Fruits like Gooseberry, Melon, Watermelon, Sweet Lemon, Mulberry, Orange, Wood-apple, Lemon, Phalsa, Mango, Litchi, etc. are available in the summer season, which absorbs the heat of summer and keeps the body temperature stable.

6. Massage the soles of the feet –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VTvf_0bMKTDJc00
foot soles massagem.dailyhunt.in

In the summer season, you can massage the soles of the hands and feet with onion juice mixed with native ghee. Also, by consuming its juice, there is a quick increase of coolness in the body because onion expels the heat of the body and it has a miraculous power to absorb heat.

7. Enhance beauty with mango –

Raw mango juice is particularly beneficial in summers. For this, after roasting or boiling raw mango, removing the peels, grind mint leaves, black salt, black cumin, black pepper all together in a kernel-free pulp. Then prepare a solution by adding enough water to it. After this, filter it with a cloth or sieve and give it to the person who is troubled by the heat. By taking 1-1 glass of the above solution 2-3 times a day, the person gets well very quickly. This beverage can be used by patients and healthy people of all ages in summer. It removes fatigue and lethargy and provides coolness. It is also the perfect and best medicine for heatstroke.

8. Beauty Benefits of Good Sleep –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SO1u3_0bMKTDJc00
sleeping womaneatthis.com

Good sleep plays an important role in maintaining health, everlasting beauty, and attractiveness. Be sure to wake up 2 - 2.30 hours before sunrise. Sleeping early in the night and getting up early in the morning is a sign of health. It brings wisdom, health, beauty, and longevity. The sleep of 6-7 hours is essential for health, beauty, youthfulness, and everlasting attractiveness. Due to lack of sleep, there are dark circles around the eyes and there is a fear of diminishing the brightness of the face. The duration of sleep is very appropriate from 10 pm to 4 am.

9. Health and beauty by drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning –

Water is very useful for the internal purification of the skin and body. The first thing to do in the morning is to rinse and drink water without urinating. By doing this regularly, many complex diseases, bile, and constipation are removed and the body remains clean. As soon as you wake up in the morning, you should drink water even if you are not thirsty. After waking up, whether you sleep during the day or at night, water should be drunk immediately.

10. Beauty by Bath –

Bathing daily is very important for cleaning the skin. To protect the radiance and strength of the body, take a bath with fresh cold water daily. After the bath, spritz on the face at least 8-10 times. This will keep the whole body along with the face.

11. Yoga enhances beauty –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F12V6_0bMKTDJc00
woman doing yogadislentev/istockphoto.com

The practice of yoga is an important means to maintain beauty and attractiveness. The practice of yoga cures stress, anxiety, frustration, sadness. Due to this, there are no wrinkles and the body remains fit and healthy.

After retiring from defecation, exercise for at least 20 minutes. Running, swimming, excursion, Surya Namaskar, Yogasana, Pranayama should be practiced regularly.

12. Regular Routine –

Keep the routine regular. Irregular routine is the enemy of health, beauty, and attractiveness. To maintain a healthy body, beauty, and youth, there is a need for such a routine and lifestyle, which keeps the body completely happy and pleasant.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_306f7725679e951ce8cd403d3b0ae934.blob

I provide health, fitness, and yoga-related tips and tricks for a healthy and successful life.

Bluefield, WV
166 followers
Loading

More from Umesh Bedi

Stroke symptoms, risk factors, its treatment, and chances of stroke recovery

numbness of limbs on one side of the body or beyond. 1). Age – In developed countries, 80 percent of cases are found in people above 65 years of age. But in some countries, 20 percent of cases occur in persons below 40 years of age, ie youth. This is a remarkable fact.Read full story

Yoga and home remedies for the natural glow of skin and beauty

If you want the beauty of your face, then practice doing some yoga and home remedies daily and keep your beauty evergreen. enhance beautyJasmina81/gettyimages.in and SoulTorn/favpng.com.Read full story

12 most effective ways to get rid of body heat in summer and stay healthy

Problems like diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration are more in the summer season. Too much sweating can sometimes lead to fatigue. In such a situation, weakness starts to be felt. To avoid these problems caused by heat, it is very important to take the right beverages. If the body remains cool, then health remains fine and these common problems caused by heat do not bother. Let us know about some such home remedies to drive away from the heat, by drinking which the body will get tremendous coolness. Also, the health problems caused due to heat will remain away.Read full story

What is Alzheimer's diet and What is Alzheimer's prevention?

With old age, the deficiency of many essential nutrients and vitamins in the body leads to diseases like Alzheimer's, so it is necessary to consume a balanced and nutritious diet.Read full story

Healthy, soft, and delicious Oats Cutlet Recipe for Weight Loss

Oats are one of the most amazing whole-grain cereals that are gluten-free. The best part is that there is a lot of fiber inside it, which is called beta-glucan. If we talk about 100 grams of oats, then it contains 11 grams of fiber. Beta-glucan is a fiber that is very amazing for cholesterol because it binds with the bad cholesterol in our body and excretes it from our body.Read full story

Most effective home remedies to remove heart blockage

Talking about the symptoms of heart blockage, it depends on the degree of blockage you have. There are no specific symptoms of first-degree heart blockage. In second-degree and third-degree heart blockage, the heartbeats intermittently, not at fixed time intervals.Read full story

Alzheimer's disease symptoms and Non-Medical, Natural Alzheimer’s Treatments

The symptoms that appear in the beginning are age-related or due to stress, it is believed. The memory of Alzheimer's patients gradually becomes weak. Not being able to work properly with memory and not using language properly are also symptoms of this disease.Read full story

10 simple ways to be happy forever

Today's life is busy and hectic. Sometimes it seems that moments of happiness and joy are lost somewhere in this hustle and bustle, but if one is to be successful and move forward, then the busyness cannot be reduced. If nature has prescribed a day of 24 hours, It too will not break its law. That is, whatever we have to do, we have to do it within the periphery of these 24 hours. But if we are not able to experience happiness to get success or even after success, then our progress is of no use. Come, let us know those ways to be happy even in the busyness of modern life, which will make every difficulty seem easy.Read full story

Healthy Fruit Custard without custard powder is a yummy summer breakfast recipe

Add water, vanilla essence, few drops of yellow color, and mix well in a bowl. Then add rice flour and cornstarch. Mix well. Heat milk in a pan, bring it to a boil, add sugar and stir till it dissolves.Read full story

Peppermint tea recipe and its health benefits

Mint is a plant of the "Mentha Lamiaceae" family. It is grown in all the countries of the world. According to a study, mint tea is effective in relieving headaches, migraines, and other stress-related symptoms. It works by expanding the narrow blood vessels of the brain. Mint tea is also effective in relieving headaches caused by a poor diet.Read full story

Is premarital sex a sin or dangerous?

sexual relationshipcandlesonline.files.wordpress.com. A premarital relationship that is not intended to lead to a marriage is considered a threat to the individual involved. Over the years, this view has changed a lot. The need to stay close to your partner is increasingly accepted as a life goal. Long-term relationships are more common than ever.Read full story
1 comments

Risk and causes of obesity in children

In the present era, increasing obesity in children remains a matter of concern. The grossness in children is a product of modernity. The best way to overcome this concern is to pay attention to children's weight from childhood. The best way to control obesity in children is to prevent them from adopting the wrong lifestyle and give them the right guidance.Read full story
1 comments

How does mental stress affect physical and mental health?

Teen girl having panic attack, feeling dizzy headacheyanalya/freepik.com. According to the survey of medical experts, today one in 15 people suffer from mental stress. In the modern environment with physical facilities, the number of patients with mental stress increases rapidly.Read full story

Symptoms of heart disease and its effective treatment in a natural way

Senior female asian suffering from bad pain in his chest heart attack at homejcomp/freepik.com. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.Read full story

Diabetes symptoms, causes, diet, and treatment

Diabetes is a well-known disease in which the level of glucose in the blood increases and the cells of the body are unable to use the sugar. This disease occurs due to the deficiency of a chemical called 'insulin', which is secreted by the pancreatic gland in the body.Read full story

Reduce obesity by simple tips, yoga, and diet

A fat man taking smart phone in hand and wearing yellow T-shirtEhimetalor Akhere Unuabona/unsplash. People often keep trying to decrease their weight. But do you know, reducing your waist and stomach is more important than losing weight?Read full story

Simple and effective treatment of diabetes in a natural way

Complete set for glucose measurement (diabetes). Glucometer, lancing device, strips and lancets.Diabetesmagazijn.nl/unsplash. Diabetes is a common disease nowadays. 34.2 million people have diabetes (10.5% of the US population) and 88 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes (34.5% of the adult US population). Diabetes affects many parts of the body and is associated with serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation, among other conditions. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 based on the 83,564 death certificates in which diabetes was listed as the underlying cause of death.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy