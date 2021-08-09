Protect our skin and beauty in summer naturally

protect from UV rays static-bebeautiful-in

It is difficult to maintain physical beauty and attractiveness in the summer season. Due to the scorching or hot air that blows in the summer, a person gets disturbed and suffers from many types of small and big diseases. Therefore, special care needs to be taken in diet and diet during the summer season. By taking a little carelessness, a person ruins his appearance and youth.

In the summer season, there is a special need to prevent the consumption of sun, heat, and hot nature foods, spicy, rich, intoxicants. Instead of them, foods of cold nature should be consumed in large quantities. Stimulants like tea, coffee, alcohol, cannabis, cigarettes, tobacco, etc. should be avoided. Lemon water, curd, whey, or salted lassi can be used more. Green greens and vegetables should be consumed plenty in the diet.

Tips for protecting summer beauty

1. Take special care of eyes -

Eyes are the precious gems in the body, so it is necessary to protect them. Take an eye bath by sprinkling it continuously with cold water 3-4 times a day. Eye light increases by sitting for 1 minute after closing the eyes 1 hour after sunrise. Carry an umbrella with you to protect your eyes from the sun. Keep the organs affected by the sun's rays on the body covered with a cotton-thick towel or cloth.

2. Protection from heat stroke –

Keep any substance from onion bales, camphor, or mint in the pocket as they have an amazing ability to reduce the effect of heatstroke. Use raw onion in the form of salad in the diet, which does not cause indigestion etc.

3. Protecting the skin from sun rays –

To maintain the beauty and attractiveness in the summer season, as far as possible, do not stay in front of the sun's rays for a long time.

4. Drink more and more water -

It is very important to compensate for the decrease in water content in the body due to sunlight. Therefore, more and more water should be drunk, so that soon enough water balance can be created inside the body. By the way, these days, an adult person must drink 4 to 5 liters of water every day because it plays an important role in keeping the body temperature stable.

5. Fruits for Beauty –

In this season, fruit juices that provide coolness to the body should be used more. Fruits like Gooseberry, Melon, Watermelon, Sweet Lemon, Mulberry, Orange, Wood-apple, Lemon, Phalsa, Mango, Litchi, etc. are available in the summer season, which absorbs the heat of summer and keeps the body temperature stable.

6. Massage the soles of the feet –

In the summer season, you can massage the soles of the hands and feet with onion juice mixed with native ghee. Also, by consuming its juice, there is a quick increase of coolness in the body because onion expels the heat of the body and it has a miraculous power to absorb heat.

7. Enhance beauty with mango –

Raw mango juice is particularly beneficial in summers. For this, after roasting or boiling raw mango, removing the peels, grind mint leaves, black salt, black cumin, black pepper all together in a kernel-free pulp. Then prepare a solution by adding enough water to it. After this, filter it with a cloth or sieve and give it to the person who is troubled by the heat. By taking 1-1 glass of the above solution 2-3 times a day, the person gets well very quickly. This beverage can be used by patients and healthy people of all ages in summer. It removes fatigue and lethargy and provides coolness. It is also the perfect and best medicine for heatstroke.

8. Beauty Benefits of Good Sleep –

Good sleep plays an important role in maintaining health, everlasting beauty, and attractiveness. Be sure to wake up 2 - 2.30 hours before sunrise. Sleeping early in the night and getting up early in the morning is a sign of health. It brings wisdom, health, beauty, and longevity. The sleep of 6-7 hours is essential for health, beauty, youthfulness, and everlasting attractiveness. Due to lack of sleep, there are dark circles around the eyes and there is a fear of diminishing the brightness of the face. The duration of sleep is very appropriate from 10 pm to 4 am.

9. Health and beauty by drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning –

Water is very useful for the internal purification of the skin and body. The first thing to do in the morning is to rinse and drink water without urinating. By doing this regularly, many complex diseases, bile, and constipation are removed and the body remains clean. As soon as you wake up in the morning, you should drink water even if you are not thirsty. After waking up, whether you sleep during the day or at night, water should be drunk immediately.

10. Beauty by Bath –

Bathing daily is very important for cleaning the skin. To protect the radiance and strength of the body, take a bath with fresh cold water daily. After the bath, spritz on the face at least 8-10 times. This will keep the whole body along with the face.

11. Yoga enhances beauty –

The practice of yoga is an important means to maintain beauty and attractiveness. The practice of yoga cures stress, anxiety, frustration, sadness. Due to this, there are no wrinkles and the body remains fit and healthy.

After retiring from defecation, exercise for at least 20 minutes. Running, swimming, excursion, Surya Namaskar, Yogasana, Pranayama should be practiced regularly.

12. Regular Routine –

Keep the routine regular. Irregular routine is the enemy of health, beauty, and attractiveness. To maintain a healthy body, beauty, and youth, there is a need for such a routine and lifestyle, which keeps the body completely happy and pleasant.

