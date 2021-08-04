Healthy, soft, and delicious Oats Cutlet Recipe for Weight Loss

Oats are one of the most amazing whole-grain cereals that are gluten-free. The best part is that there is a lot of fiber inside it, which is called beta-glucan. If we talk about 100 grams of oats, then it contains 11 grams of fiber. Beta-glucan is a fiber that is very amazing for cholesterol because it binds with the bad cholesterol in our body and excretes it from our body.

Let us make healthy cutlets of oats

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • Oats - 1 cup
  • Potatoes - 1
  • Onions - 1
  • Green chilies - 2
  • Ginger - ½ inch
  • Coriander - 50 gms
  • Cumin powder - 1 tsp
  • Oil - 1 tbsp
  • Salty gram flour noodles to garnish
  • Potato Salli to garnish
  • Curd - 2 tsp
  • Tamarind chutney - 2 tsp
  • Green chutney - 2 tsp
  • Salt to taste

Methods:

  1. Soak oats in a bowl in hot water for some time and then make a paste.
  2. Grate a potato and put it in a bowl containing oats and mix it well. Potatoes will be helpful in binding.
  3. Place the potato and oats mixture in the freezer for 5 minutes.
  4. Till then finely chop the onion, chili, ginger, and coriander.
  5. After 5 minutes, take out the potato and oats mixture from the freezer and add chopped onions, chilies, coriander, etc.
  6. After that add cumin powder and salt and mix everything. Drizzle some oil too so that it does not stick to the hands while making the cutlet.
  7. Keep cooking till golden brown color comes from both sides. Then take it out.
  8. Serve the Cutlet on a plate with some curd, green chutney, tamarind chutney, and garnish with salty gram flour noodles, Potato Salli, and coriander.

I provide health, fitness, and yoga-related tips and tricks for a healthy and successful life.

