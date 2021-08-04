Alzheimer's disease symptoms and Non-Medical, Natural Alzheimer’s Treatments

Umesh Bedi

The symptoms that appear in the beginning are age-related or due to stress, it is believed.

  • The memory of Alzheimer's patients gradually becomes weak.
  • Not being able to work properly with memory and not using language properly are also symptoms of this disease.
  • In the later stages of the disease, the patient remains agitated.
  • Apart from this, insomnia, speaking objectionable verbal things, problems related to working senses, etc. are included. However, the practical symptoms of the patient are not enough to diagnose this disease.
  • Apart from this, the patient's muscles become stiff, difficulty in walking, the patient becomes hyperactive and tremors also occur.
  • In a disease called Alzheimer's, a person sometimes starts losing his memory rapidly. He does not even recognize his children, husband and wife, friends and relatives, with whom he has spent a long time of his life.
  • The condition of some patients becomes so bad that they forget their name, their home address, their bedroom, their bed, what they ate in the morning, even their locality. They do not have any concern even about the condition of their body.
  • Not only does the memory of the sufferers decrease, but their decision-making ability also decreases. They can't even decide on their own to change clothes, close the buttons, close the windows and doors. Such patients wear many clothes in summer while forgetting to take a quilt or blanket in winter.
  • These patients find it difficult to communicate.
  • They cannot find suitable words to express their point of view or they forget to choose the right words. They even start addressing family members with wrong names or words. Not only this, it becomes difficult to read his handwriting properly. Even the signatures of patients suffering from Alzheimer's turn up.

10 to 25 percent of Alzheimer's patients suffer from hallucinations and delusions. This disease is associated with many other symptoms such as psychosis, depression, excitement.

30 to 50 percent of patients suffer from Dilation and 40 to 50 percent of patients suffer from depression.

Patients who have disorders such as mental illness are also prone to amnesia and such patients often suffer from depression and frustration. Their behavior and personality keep on changing, even they are not able to take care of themselves properly. Irritability in nature, sleeplessness even after lying in bed for hours are some of the major symptoms, which are commonly seen in the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease treatment

There is no specific therapy for Alzheimer's disease. Some medicines can control it and prevent it from becoming serious. The level of acetylcholine in the brain of Alzheimer's sufferers should be controlled. The sooner this disease is detected, the easier its treatment will be.

Till now, medicines like Donepezil are administered to patients at the beginning of the disease or only to overcome the problem of memory. There is some relief from this medicine.

Nowadays, a Chinese herb called Ginkgo Biloba is also being used extensively in neurological diseases, which has been seen to have a direct effect on brain cells.

Ayurvedic Treatment

1. Chemotherapy – Medhya Rasayana and Achar Rasayana are used in Alzheimer's disease. Maharishi Charak has given 4 herbal remedies – Mandukaparni, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi, and Shankhpushpi. Of these, the juice of Mandukaparni and Guduchi is used. Yashtimadhu is taken with milk and the whole plant (including root and fruit) of Shankhpushpi is crushed and used.

2. Turmeric – By its consumption, memory remains fine in old age and old age does not show its effect fast. Modern discoveries have also proved this point to be true. Turmeric, which contains a bioactive chemical called curcumin, has a very positive effect on brain cells.

3. Ashwagandha – The bioactive chemicals of Ashwagandha have many properties such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antibiotic, antiviral, and antifungal that strengthen immunity. Due to its consumption, new blood starts forming in the body. Its effect has also been seen directly on the endocrine glands of the body. All these properties of Ashwagandha help in keeping the person safe from old age diseases.

4. Saffron – Taking 125 mg of saffron with lukewarm ghee and sugar is beneficial.

5. Vacha (Acorus calamus) - Take 1-1 spoon powder of Vacha root with cow's ghee or honey in the morning and evening.

6. Brahmi – Take 1 spoon of Brahmi Ghrita with milk in the morning or 30 ml juice of Brahmi and Mandukaparni with honey on an empty stomach in the morning. The effect of Brahmi is more on Neuro Humorsacetylcholine, Acetylase-Cholinesterase.

7. Amla (Gooseberry) – Use Amla in the form of marmalade, pickle, salad, or vegetable.

8. Brahmi - Grind 6 grams Brahmi (dried in the shade), 6 almonds, and half a gram of black pepper in water and take it with sugar in the morning on an empty stomach for 2 weeks continuously.

9. Jyotishmati Oil – Massage of Jyotishmati oil enhances memory.

10. Panchakarma - The patient of Alzheimer's gets benefits from Snehana, Swedana, Brihan Basti, Shirodhara-Shirobasti, and Nasyakarma. Shirodhara and Nasya Kriya is performed for at least 21 days. Jyotishmati and Brahmi oil are used for Shirodhara and for Nasya, Brihan Nasya like – Anu oil, Panchendriyavardhan oil, or Shadbindu oil are used. In old age, there is constant relaxation of the mind and memory remains good.

