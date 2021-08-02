10 simple ways to be happy forever

Umesh Bedi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c12IE_0bDrkmQG00

Today's life is busy and hectic. Sometimes it seems that moments of happiness and joy are lost somewhere in this hustle and bustle, but if one is to be successful and move forward, then the busyness cannot be reduced. If nature has prescribed a day of 24 hours, It too will not break its law. That is, whatever we have to do, we have to do it within the periphery of these 24 hours. But if we are not able to experience happiness to get success or even after success, then our progress is of no use. Come, let us know those ways to be happy even in the busyness of modern life, which will make every difficulty seem easy.

How to be happy What is the easiest way to be happy?

1. Learn the art of being satisfied

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDNmb_0bDrkmQG00
satisfactionblog.equinix.com

Everyone wants to move forward from where he stands. He is putting all his strength into moving forward. He gets what he wants, but even after getting it, dissatisfaction does not leave him. As a result, whatever has been achieved, the competition to get something new starts disturbing. In this way, we are unable to feel the joy and happiness of getting something. It is only because of our feeling of dissatisfaction becoming very strong. If we learn the art of being satisfied, we can be happy.

It is also true that if the feeling of satisfaction starts to arise in the person permanently, then it can prove to be an obstacle in his progress. That is why there must be enough contentment that you can enjoy what you have achieved.

2. Remember life is meant to be lived

Always remember that life is meant to be lived, not just to pass. If this feeling is permanently imprinted in our hearts, then we will spend every moment of life in the style of 'living' and try to find happiness every moment moving forward. At present, the reason for the unhappiness of most people is the feeling that arises in their hearts that whatever it is, life has to pass. Happiness is not necessarily achieved by accumulating too many material facilities. The moments of joy in life can be found for free. One just needs to have a searching heart.

3. Make a goal of achieving happiness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX0vv_0bDrkmQG00
Photo of Woman Looking at the MirrorAndrea Piacquadio/pexels.com

If you want to be happy, then also add 'getting happiness' to your life goal. Your goal may be to achieve great things, but along with that achievement should also be your goal to be worry-free and happy. Often we think that we will be happy to achieve a certain goal. While we should resolve to be happy even while achieving the goal.

4. Let go of the anxious attitude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqXzb_0bDrkmQG00
two women in kitchenLiza Summer/pexels.com

The worst gift of modern life is the 'anxious attitude'. The competition to surpass others, to look better than others, and to 'maintain' our 'status' has made us permanently anxious. As a result, it has become a habit for us to worry about the smallest things. Give up this habit. By cultivating the quality of ignoring small things, we can get rid of our anxious attitude. Remember, an anxious person can never experience real happiness and joy.

5. Make friends with nature

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcwYN_0bDrkmQG00
A girl is in a happy mood in gardenindependent.co.uk

Happiness has no cost because happiness is a natural gift. You can also get happiness by living in the midst of nature. Admittedly, we are very busy, but what is the use of such busyness, which takes away our peace. Make friends with nature. Behold the ever-blooming flowers. Try to feel the wind blowing slowly. Just look at the falling waterfalls or sometimes the rainwater falling. The happiness you will get, you will not be able to describe in words. Don't make excuses for time constraints. Don't forget, achieving happiness is also the goal of your life.

6. Take care of health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KD5R4_0bDrkmQG00
Woman Doing Yoga on Yoga MatElina Fairytale/pexels.com

As will be the body, so will be the mind. Keep the body healthy, the mind will also be healthy. Only a healthy mind can feel happy. So don't be careless about your health. Make time for exercise in the morning and evening. Even if you do not take out 15 minutes, but do exercise. You take out time for eating, drinking, bathing, etc. Make exercise a part of your daily routine

7. Give the mind a dose of entertainment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0070B0_0bDrkmQG00
A mother and child play under sunsetabcnews.go.com

Understand the need for entertainment. Even a small child craves entertainment. It is human nature to entertain. Be sure to make arrangements for your entertainment. Entertainment acts as a battery charge. This will remove fatigue and you will be ready for work with double energy. Along with this, happiness will also come from entertainment, due to which the mind will be happy.

8. Develop your interest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJ8PS_0bDrkmQG00
Person Playing Brown UkulelePorapak Apichodilok/pexels.com

A simple way to be happy is to develop your interest. Do some work according to your interest. You may also be interested in artistic works. Doing work of interest will also give happiness. Take some time out of your busy routine for such tasks, which are not your source of income, which gives deep self-satisfaction.

9. Go on a picnic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OtRM_0bDrkmQG00

When you start feeling that your unhappiness is taking a toll on you and you are tired, bored due to the busyness, then understand, this is the best time to have a picnic. Go out for a picnic with your husband, wife, kids, or friends. In this way, you will be able to give time to family and friends and you will also feel the beautiful moments.

10. Make Good Friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grgWg_0bDrkmQG00

If you want to be happy forever, build a good circle of friends. Friends also come in handy in times of need and in a disturbed state, they also become mental strength. Friends entertain our hearts with laughter, we also feel lighter by doing many things about our hearts with friends. Making friends is very important, but making friends is not an easy task either. The choice of friends should be done very carefully. Wrong friends also confuse the path.

In today's busy life, small happiness can be achieved by following these practical things. Remember, it is foolish to ignore small joys while waiting for great happiness. Small joys often lead to great happiness. If you cannot find moments of happiness on small occasions, you will find your sense of happiness even for great happiness dead.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_306f7725679e951ce8cd403d3b0ae934.blob

I provide health, fitness, and yoga-related tips and tricks for a healthy and successful life.

Bluefield, WV
103 followers
Loading

More from Umesh Bedi

What is Alzheimer's diet and What is Alzheimer's prevention?

With old age, the deficiency of many essential nutrients and vitamins in the body leads to diseases like Alzheimer's, so it is necessary to consume a balanced and nutritious diet.Read full story

Healthy, soft, and delicious Oats Cutlet Recipe for Weight Loss

Oats are one of the most amazing whole-grain cereals that are gluten-free. The best part is that there is a lot of fiber inside it, which is called beta-glucan. If we talk about 100 grams of oats, then it contains 11 grams of fiber. Beta-glucan is a fiber that is very amazing for cholesterol because it binds with the bad cholesterol in our body and excretes it from our body.Read full story

Most effective home remedies to remove heart blockage

Talking about the symptoms of heart blockage, it depends on the degree of blockage you have. There are no specific symptoms of first-degree heart blockage. In second-degree and third-degree heart blockage, the heartbeats intermittently, not at fixed time intervals.Read full story

Alzheimer's disease symptoms and Non-Medical, Natural Alzheimer’s Treatments

The symptoms that appear in the beginning are age-related or due to stress, it is believed. The memory of Alzheimer's patients gradually becomes weak. Not being able to work properly with memory and not using language properly are also symptoms of this disease.Read full story

Healthy Fruit Custard without custard powder is a yummy summer breakfast recipe

Add water, vanilla essence, few drops of yellow color, and mix well in a bowl. Then add rice flour and cornstarch. Mix well. Heat milk in a pan, bring it to a boil, add sugar and stir till it dissolves.Read full story

Peppermint tea recipe and its health benefits

Mint is a plant of the "Mentha Lamiaceae" family. It is grown in all the countries of the world. According to a study, mint tea is effective in relieving headaches, migraines, and other stress-related symptoms. It works by expanding the narrow blood vessels of the brain. Mint tea is also effective in relieving headaches caused by a poor diet.Read full story

Is premarital sex a sin or dangerous?

sexual relationshipcandlesonline.files.wordpress.com. A premarital relationship that is not intended to lead to a marriage is considered a threat to the individual involved. Over the years, this view has changed a lot. The need to stay close to your partner is increasingly accepted as a life goal. Long-term relationships are more common than ever.Read full story
1 comments

Risk and causes of obesity in children

In the present era, increasing obesity in children remains a matter of concern. The grossness in children is a product of modernity. The best way to overcome this concern is to pay attention to children's weight from childhood. The best way to control obesity in children is to prevent them from adopting the wrong lifestyle and give them the right guidance.Read full story
1 comments

How does mental stress affect physical and mental health?

Teen girl having panic attack, feeling dizzy headacheyanalya/freepik.com. According to the survey of medical experts, today one in 15 people suffer from mental stress. In the modern environment with physical facilities, the number of patients with mental stress increases rapidly.Read full story

Symptoms of heart disease and its effective treatment in a natural way

Senior female asian suffering from bad pain in his chest heart attack at homejcomp/freepik.com. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.Read full story

Diabetes symptoms, causes, diet, and treatment

Diabetes is a well-known disease in which the level of glucose in the blood increases and the cells of the body are unable to use the sugar. This disease occurs due to the deficiency of a chemical called 'insulin', which is secreted by the pancreatic gland in the body.Read full story

Reduce obesity by simple tips, yoga, and diet

A fat man taking smart phone in hand and wearing yellow T-shirtEhimetalor Akhere Unuabona/unsplash. People often keep trying to decrease their weight. But do you know, reducing your waist and stomach is more important than losing weight?Read full story

Simple and effective treatment of diabetes in a natural way

Complete set for glucose measurement (diabetes). Glucometer, lancing device, strips and lancets.Diabetesmagazijn.nl/unsplash. Diabetes is a common disease nowadays. 34.2 million people have diabetes (10.5% of the US population) and 88 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes (34.5% of the adult US population). Diabetes affects many parts of the body and is associated with serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation, among other conditions. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 based on the 83,564 death certificates in which diabetes was listed as the underlying cause of death.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy