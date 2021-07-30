Healthy Fruit Custard without custard powder is a yummy summer breakfast recipe

Fruit Custardumesh bedi
Prep. Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Water
- 1 tsp Vanilla Essence
- Few Drops Of Yellow Color
- 1 tbsp Rice Flour
- 5 tbsp Cornstarch
- 75 gms Sugar
- 1-litre Milk
- 4-5 Strawberries
- 1-2 Kiwi
- 1 whole Apple
- 2-3 Bananas
- 3 tbsp Orange Juice
- ¼ cup Grapes cut in half
For assembling the trifle pudding
- ½ cup Vanilla sponge cake, cube
- ½ cup Whipped Cream
- 1 tsp Colorful Sprinkle
- 2 tbsp Rose Syrup
Directions
- Add water, vanilla essence, few drops of yellow color, and mix well in a bowl.
- Then add rice flour and cornstarch. Mix well.
- Heat milk in a pan, bring it to a boil, add sugar and stir till it dissolves.
- Add the custard mixture to the milk and mix well, mixing well.
- Keep stirring the custard and cook on low to medium flame till the custard thickens.
- Take care that there is no lump in it. Beat the custard well and make it smooth.
- Take it out in a deep tray and keep it to cool, pour butter over it so that no layer of the cream remains. Cool it in the refrigerator.
- Cut strawberries in half, kiwis, apples, bananas, orange juice, and grapes in half, mix well and keep them aside in a bowl.
To assemble the trifle pudding
- Once the custard is completely thickened, take out the custard in a bowl, add whipped cream and mix it well.
- Now make a layer of cubed vanilla sponge cake, chopped mixed fruits, and custard mixture in a glass.
- Garnish it with whipped cream, some chopped fruits, a colorful sprinkle, cubed sponge cake, and rose syrup.
- Serve chilled trifle pudding.
