Healthy Fruit Custard without custard powder is a yummy summer breakfast recipe

Umesh Bedi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6k7M_0bBPSgXi00
Fruit Custardumesh bedi

Prep. Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup Water
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Essence
  • Few Drops Of Yellow Color
  • 1 tbsp Rice Flour
  • 5 tbsp Cornstarch
  • 75 gms Sugar
  • 1-litre Milk
  • 4-5 Strawberries
  • 1-2 Kiwi
  • 1 whole Apple
  • 2-3 Bananas
  • 3 tbsp Orange Juice
  • ¼ cup Grapes cut in half

For assembling the trifle pudding

  • ½ cup Vanilla sponge cake, cube
  • ½ cup Whipped Cream
  • 1 tsp Colorful Sprinkle
  • 2 tbsp Rose Syrup

Directions

  1. Add water, vanilla essence, few drops of yellow color, and mix well in a bowl.
  2. Then add rice flour and cornstarch. Mix well.
  3. Heat milk in a pan, bring it to a boil, add sugar and stir till it dissolves.
  4. Add the custard mixture to the milk and mix well, mixing well.
  5. Keep stirring the custard and cook on low to medium flame till the custard thickens.
  6. Take care that there is no lump in it. Beat the custard well and make it smooth.
  7. Take it out in a deep tray and keep it to cool, pour butter over it so that no layer of the cream remains. Cool it in the refrigerator.
  8. Cut strawberries in half, kiwis, apples, bananas, orange juice, and grapes in half, mix well and keep them aside in a bowl.

To assemble the trifle pudding

  1. Once the custard is completely thickened, take out the custard in a bowl, add whipped cream and mix it well.
  2. Now make a layer of cubed vanilla sponge cake, chopped mixed fruits, and custard mixture in a glass.
  3. Garnish it with whipped cream, some chopped fruits, a colorful sprinkle, cubed sponge cake, and rose syrup.
  4. Serve chilled trifle pudding.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_306f7725679e951ce8cd403d3b0ae934.blob

I provide health, fitness, and yoga-related tips and tricks for a healthy and successful life.

Bluefield, WV
102 followers
Loading

More from Umesh Bedi

Healthy, soft, and delicious Oats Cutlet Recipe for Weight Loss

Oats are one of the most amazing whole-grain cereals that are gluten-free. The best part is that there is a lot of fiber inside it, which is called beta-glucan. If we talk about 100 grams of oats, then it contains 11 grams of fiber. Beta-glucan is a fiber that is very amazing for cholesterol because it binds with the bad cholesterol in our body and excretes it from our body.Read full story

Most effective home remedies to remove heart blockage

Talking about the symptoms of heart blockage, it depends on the degree of blockage you have. There are no specific symptoms of first-degree heart blockage. In second-degree and third-degree heart blockage, the heartbeats intermittently, not at fixed time intervals.Read full story

Alzheimer's disease symptoms and Non-Medical, Natural Alzheimer’s Treatments

The symptoms that appear in the beginning are age-related or due to stress, it is believed. The memory of Alzheimer's patients gradually becomes weak. Not being able to work properly with memory and not using language properly are also symptoms of this disease.Read full story

10 simple ways to be happy forever

Today's life is busy and hectic. Sometimes it seems that moments of happiness and joy are lost somewhere in this hustle and bustle, but if one is to be successful and move forward, then the busyness cannot be reduced. If nature has prescribed a day of 24 hours, It too will not break its law. That is, whatever we have to do, we have to do it within the periphery of these 24 hours. But if we are not able to experience happiness to get success or even after success, then our progress is of no use. Come, let us know those ways to be happy even in the busyness of modern life, which will make every difficulty seem easy.Read full story

Peppermint tea recipe and its health benefits

Mint is a plant of the "Mentha Lamiaceae" family. It is grown in all the countries of the world. According to a study, mint tea is effective in relieving headaches, migraines, and other stress-related symptoms. It works by expanding the narrow blood vessels of the brain. Mint tea is also effective in relieving headaches caused by a poor diet.Read full story

Is premarital sex a sin or dangerous?

sexual relationshipcandlesonline.files.wordpress.com. A premarital relationship that is not intended to lead to a marriage is considered a threat to the individual involved. Over the years, this view has changed a lot. The need to stay close to your partner is increasingly accepted as a life goal. Long-term relationships are more common than ever.Read full story
1 comments

Risk and causes of obesity in children

In the present era, increasing obesity in children remains a matter of concern. The grossness in children is a product of modernity. The best way to overcome this concern is to pay attention to children's weight from childhood. The best way to control obesity in children is to prevent them from adopting the wrong lifestyle and give them the right guidance.Read full story
1 comments

How does mental stress affect physical and mental health?

Teen girl having panic attack, feeling dizzy headacheyanalya/freepik.com. According to the survey of medical experts, today one in 15 people suffer from mental stress. In the modern environment with physical facilities, the number of patients with mental stress increases rapidly.Read full story

Symptoms of heart disease and its effective treatment in a natural way

Senior female asian suffering from bad pain in his chest heart attack at homejcomp/freepik.com. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.Read full story

Diabetes symptoms, causes, diet, and treatment

Diabetes is a well-known disease in which the level of glucose in the blood increases and the cells of the body are unable to use the sugar. This disease occurs due to the deficiency of a chemical called 'insulin', which is secreted by the pancreatic gland in the body.Read full story

Reduce obesity by simple tips, yoga, and diet

A fat man taking smart phone in hand and wearing yellow T-shirtEhimetalor Akhere Unuabona/unsplash. People often keep trying to decrease their weight. But do you know, reducing your waist and stomach is more important than losing weight?Read full story

Simple and effective treatment of diabetes in a natural way

Complete set for glucose measurement (diabetes). Glucometer, lancing device, strips and lancets.Diabetesmagazijn.nl/unsplash. Diabetes is a common disease nowadays. 34.2 million people have diabetes (10.5% of the US population) and 88 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes (34.5% of the adult US population). Diabetes affects many parts of the body and is associated with serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation, among other conditions. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 based on the 83,564 death certificates in which diabetes was listed as the underlying cause of death.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy