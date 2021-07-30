Healthy Fruit Custard without custard powder is a yummy summer breakfast recipe

Fruit Custard umesh bedi

Prep. Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

¼ cup Water

1 tsp Vanilla Essence

Few Drops Of Yellow Color

1 tbsp Rice Flour

5 tbsp Cornstarch

75 gms Sugar

1-litre Milk

4-5 Strawberries

1-2 Kiwi

1 whole Apple

2-3 Bananas

3 tbsp Orange Juice

¼ cup Grapes cut in half

For assembling the trifle pudding

½ cup Vanilla sponge cake, cube

½ cup Whipped Cream

1 tsp Colorful Sprinkle

2 tbsp Rose Syrup

Directions

Add water, vanilla essence, few drops of yellow color, and mix well in a bowl. Then add rice flour and cornstarch. Mix well. Heat milk in a pan, bring it to a boil, add sugar and stir till it dissolves. Add the custard mixture to the milk and mix well, mixing well. Keep stirring the custard and cook on low to medium flame till the custard thickens. Take care that there is no lump in it. Beat the custard well and make it smooth. Take it out in a deep tray and keep it to cool, pour butter over it so that no layer of the cream remains. Cool it in the refrigerator. Cut strawberries in half, kiwis, apples, bananas, orange juice, and grapes in half, mix well and keep them aside in a bowl.

To assemble the trifle pudding

Once the custard is completely thickened, take out the custard in a bowl, add whipped cream and mix it well. Now make a layer of cubed vanilla sponge cake, chopped mixed fruits, and custard mixture in a glass. Garnish it with whipped cream, some chopped fruits, a colorful sprinkle, cubed sponge cake, and rose syrup. Serve chilled trifle pudding.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.