Most effective home remedies to remove heart blockage

Symptoms of Heart Blockage

  • Talking about the symptoms of heart blockage, it depends on the degree of blockage you have.
  • There are no specific symptoms of first-degree heart blockage. In second-degree and third-degree heart blockage, the heartbeats intermittently, not at fixed time intervals.
  • Other symptoms of this type of heart blockage are dizziness or fainting, headache, feeling tired after doing little work, shortness of breath, chest pain, etc.
  • You can have any of these symptoms even if you have any other disease. In third-degree heart blockage, the patient needs immediate treatment as it can be fatal.

home remedies for heart blockage

1. Basil:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuQKz_0b5usYIo00
basil plantthespruce.com

Drink the juice of 25 to 30 leaves of basil, 1 lemon, a little honey (if there is no diabetes) lick a little, or drink with water. It helps to open the blockage.

2. White pepper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzcLf_0b5usYIo00
white peppermangalorespice.com

Black pepper comes in the same way white pepper also comes. Eat white pepper in vegetables. It also helps to open the blockage.

3. Lemon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIvUb_0b5usYIo00
Lemonfood.ndtv.com

Lick the juice of 1 to 2 white pepper, lemon, honey, and ginger. It is also useful in opening heart blockage.

4. Peepal Leaves :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PS9b_0b5usYIo00
peepal leavesde.123rf.com

Take about 10 to 15 green, tender, and developed leaves of Peepal and cut off their lower and upper parts.

  • Now clean the remaining part of the leaves.
  • Now take a glass of water, put all the leaves in it, and leave it to cook on low flame. When it boils down to 1/3, remove it from the flame and leave it to cool.
  • Filter the water, in this way a decoction is prepared. Now divide the prepared decoction into three equal parts and the next day in the morning you drink the first part on an empty stomach. Take the next two parts at an interval of 3–3 hours.
  • In this way your heart becomes healthy. The person who has had a heart attack before, after drinking this decoction, the possibility of having a heart attack again also ends. That is why every heart patient must use this decoction once.

5. Garlic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWnpx_0b5usYIo00
garlicnm.org

Boil three to four cloves of garlic in a cup of milk. Drink this milk daily.

6. Cinnamon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPo3s_0b5usYIo00
Cinnamonemedihealth.com

Cinnamon has oxidizing properties. Use cinnamon in food and grind it to make juice and drink it. Cinnamon helps prevent heart blockage.

7. Cardamom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmYGe_0b5usYIo00
Cardamomseeds-gallery.shop

Cardamom has a special place in the Ayurveda world. Cardamom helps reduce fat. Cardamom has fatty acid properties. Cardamom can smooth veins, cells, and arteries. That is why cardamom is also called the queen of spices.

8. Arjuna Bark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1933K9_0b5usYIo00
arjuna bark whole terminalia arjunaebay.com

Heat two spoons of Arjuna bark in one and a half glasses of water, when the water remains half a glass, filter it and leave it to cool down completely. Drink this on an empty stomach in the morning and the evening. This use is very beneficial for heart blockage, cholesterol, and uric acid.

