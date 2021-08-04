Most effective home remedies to remove heart blockage

heart blockage narayanahealth.org

Symptoms of Heart Blockage

Talking about the symptoms of heart blockage, it depends on the degree of blockage you have.

There are no specific symptoms of first-degree heart blockage. In second-degree and third-degree heart blockage, the heartbeats intermittently, not at fixed time intervals.

Other symptoms of this type of heart blockage are dizziness or fainting, headache, feeling tired after doing little work, shortness of breath, chest pain, etc.

You can have any of these symptoms even if you have any other disease. In third-degree heart blockage, the patient needs immediate treatment as it can be fatal.

home remedies for heart blockage

1. Basil:

basil plant thespruce.com

Drink the juice of 25 to 30 leaves of basil, 1 lemon, a little honey (if there is no diabetes) lick a little, or drink with water. It helps to open the blockage.

2. White pepper:

white pepper mangalorespice.com

Black pepper comes in the same way white pepper also comes. Eat white pepper in vegetables. It also helps to open the blockage.

3. Lemon:

Lemon food.ndtv.com

Lick the juice of 1 to 2 white pepper, lemon, honey, and ginger. It is also useful in opening heart blockage.

4. Peepal Leaves :

peepal leaves de.123rf.com

Take about 10 to 15 green, tender, and developed leaves of Peepal and cut off their lower and upper parts.

Now clean the remaining part of the leaves.

Now take a glass of water, put all the leaves in it, and leave it to cook on low flame. When it boils down to 1/3, remove it from the flame and leave it to cool.

Filter the water, in this way a decoction is prepared. Now divide the prepared decoction into three equal parts and the next day in the morning you drink the first part on an empty stomach. Take the next two parts at an interval of 3–3 hours.

In this way your heart becomes healthy. The person who has had a heart attack before, after drinking this decoction, the possibility of having a heart attack again also ends. That is why every heart patient must use this decoction once.

5. Garlic:

garlic nm.org

Boil three to four cloves of garlic in a cup of milk. Drink this milk daily.

6. Cinnamon:

Cinnamon emedihealth.com

Cinnamon has oxidizing properties. Use cinnamon in food and grind it to make juice and drink it. Cinnamon helps prevent heart blockage.

7. Cardamom:

Cardamom seeds-gallery.shop

Cardamom has a special place in the Ayurveda world. Cardamom helps reduce fat. Cardamom has fatty acid properties. Cardamom can smooth veins, cells, and arteries. That is why cardamom is also called the queen of spices.

8. Arjuna Bark:

arjuna bark whole terminalia arjuna ebay.com

Heat two spoons of Arjuna bark in one and a half glasses of water, when the water remains half a glass, filter it and leave it to cool down completely. Drink this on an empty stomach in the morning and the evening. This use is very beneficial for heart blockage, cholesterol, and uric acid.

