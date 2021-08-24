Art Classes for Adults in The Edwardsville Arts Center

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Art classes can reduce boredom, depression, and anxiety to hanging out with friends or meeting new friends in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Following are upcoming art classes for adults at The Edwardsville Arts Center you can join.

1) Slab Building with Clay

Slab Building with Clay is a class to learn how to build various forms, including cups, vases, and more, using clay. Learners will discover how to prepare the clay, turn it into a slab, and attach the edges to create desired features. The class is for 14+ ages, and the instructor will be Alex Thomure.

Date&Time: Mondays, September 6th - 27th, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Fee: Non-Members $80 and EAC Members (Degas and above) $70, including materials.

There are many other ceramics classes in EAC. Find out more here.

2) Simply Watercolors: Lotus

Join Simply Watercolors: Lotus Online Class with Linda Rawson via Zoom if you want to learn watercolor painting. You need to pick up your kit from the EAC after registration here.

Date & Time: Friday, August 27th, 6:00 -8:30 pm

Fee: Non-Members $25 and EAC Members (Degas and above) $20.

3) Intro to 3D Modeling - Making a Chair

Intro to 3D Modeling is about the basics of 3D Modeling by the graphics artist Sanaa Fidahussain. In this 3D Modeling workshop, students will learn how to design a 3D model of a chair and will have the tools to create more objects. This class will be held at EAC Gallery. Students must bring a laptop and install Blender software.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 29th, 9:00 - 10:30am

Fee: $15

There are more art classes for adults. Find out more information at The Edwardsville Arts Center at https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/adult-art-classes.

