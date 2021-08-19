Must-visit vegan restaurants around Chesterfield

Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash

CHESTERFIELD, MO – There are several restaurants with various menus that you may find while you are in Chesterfield. You may also find some vegan restaurants, whether they serve main dishes or desserts that suit your preferences. If you are seeking vegan restaurants, you may check and visit these restaurants below.

1. Bombay Food Junkies

This restaurant is located at 12955, Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63074. Bombay Food Junkies serves plant-based fusion street eats and shakes. They are also known as AHIMSA (Non-violence and compassion towards all living beings) restaurant, that offers Bombay Falafels, Chik’ n Tikka Sandwich, Vegetable Fried Rice, Samosa, and many more. If you are interested enough to visit this restaurant and need to see the menus, you may click this link to go to their website.

2. Defiant Dough

Defiant Dough is located at 17409-A Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, MO 63005. They use an indulgent safe to eat raw cookie dough. They are available for gluten-free cakes and traditional cookie dough. You may try their Keto Churro Cookie Dough, Keto Chocolate Cheesecake, Keto Chocolate Chip, Traditional Scoop Cookie, and many more. Defiant Dough is one of the dessert shops that you may not want to miss. Should you have any inquiries regarding menus and ingredients, kindly go to their website by clicking this link.

3. Love at First Bite

You may visit this restaurant at 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074. Love at First Bite serves a vegetarian-friendly menu with tasty plant-based dishes. They offer several signature dishes for vegan options, such as Patty Melt, Impossible Burger, Got It Out the Mud (fries with several spices and vegan cheese), Vegan Fried Rice, and Vegan St. Paul. They also serve any other menu that may suit your preferences. You can take a look at their website if you want to know what menus they serve at this link.

