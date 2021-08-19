Del Carmen Foods: a new approach for the St. Louis food scene with Cuban-style black beans

Etty Fidele/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the cities in the U.S. that has several diaspora communities. They may introduce their culture and live along with the locals to do some things for everyone. You may see the community story from Estrella Cruz-Curoe who put a new approach for the St. Louis food scene.

Cruz-Curoe is established her business, namely del Carmen Foods, and produces flavorful, ready-to-eat vegan beans, soups, and dips. In the morning, she will prepare entrepreneurial duties, prepare her kitchen, and start to whisk the uncooked beans. Before she worked on her business, she is the restaurant go-ers to find her favorite Cuban foods and meal staples. Later on, she cannot find the restaurant and she bought canned beans, which is does not suit her preferences as a Cuban.

Afterward, she began to experiment with her black bean recipes, do research for cooking processes, and mix the ingredients. She also learned how to cook without chemicals and sugar, where she wants to produce menus with fresh ingredients only. She took almost two years to get her delicious recipes.

She stated that St. Louis has a varied food scene and she has to learn about the things. As she became closer to understand the food scene, her black beans were filling a niche for the local market. She is affiliated with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis to introduce del Carmen Foods to open-air markets in the city, including Tower Grove Farmer Markets in Tower Grove Park.

Cruz-Curoe is expanding their business by attending several markets to get feedback from every customer to produce a better menu. She is succeeded with her business and now, she has conducted an incubator program for an industrial-sized kitchen in Produce Row. You can also find her products at the local market, where her black beans infused with St. Louis signature dishes, that include Schlafly beer, creamy black hummus, gluten-free black bean soup, and many more.

