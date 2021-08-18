Top Rated Tanning Salons around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Is the weather not so good for sunbathing to get bronzed skin? Worry no more. You can head to a tanning salon to get an intense tan, even in the middle of winter. We've rounded up some of the finest tanning salons around St. Louis.

1. Bronze Tan

Bronze Tan offers unique tanning beds, and sunless tanning services include spray tan and custom airbrushes. It starts from $10 for a session, and many other package and membership prices can look at https://bronzetanstl.com/st-louis-tanning-salon-prices/. Bronze Tan also has another branch in Brentwood.

Phone: (314) 932-7520

Location:

Clayton: 6451 Clayton Rd Ste 105 Clayton, MO 63117

Brentwood: 8464 Eager Rd Brentwood, MO 63144

Open Hours:

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM,

Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Sunday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

2. O. C. Tan 2 U

O. C. Tan 2 U provides sunless tanning solutions with many options, including airbrush, full-body, organic spray tanning, and first-class mobile tan service. They also have Self Tan Products for you to get tan and glows at home, take a look at their shop page here.

Location: 3338 Watson Rd Saint Louis, MO 63139

Open Daily 9 AM - 9 PM

3. Hollywood Sun Studio

Hollywood Sun Studio, previously known as Hollywood Tans, offers UV Tanning Packages, Red Light Therapy Bed, Sunless Spray with various options. You can also get their coupons by signing up for email specials on their webpage or text "htan" to 33916.

Phone: (314) 961-6900

Location: 8798 Manchester Rd Brentwood, MO 63144

Open Hours:

Mon - Thu, from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Fri 9:00, from AM - 8:00 PM

Sat 9:00, from AM - 6:00 PM

Sun 10:00, from AM - 5:00 PM

