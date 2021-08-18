Event Highlight: 'Friday Nights at The Farm' by The Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS, MO - Join the events Friday Nights At The Farm! coordinated by Grant's Farm, in collaboration with Midwest Dairy and Together Credit Union. This event will be for every week on Saturday started from August 20 to September 3, 2021, at Grant's Farm (Location: 10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123, USA)

Enjoy the animal fun spanning over 280 acres, home to shows & education, historical sights, and Clydesdales in Grant's Farm. There will be Chef Sam that will create a unique food & beer pairing available to those aged above 21 years old. Furthermore, there will be a bands performance, and it will extend until 10 pm.

To join this event, you need to make a reservation by booking Daily Parking Pass on GrantsFarm.com/Parking. And also, you can make a Walk-Up Reservations, which is made upon arrival. The Walk-up Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Necessary information to be considered for those who want to join is that the parking lot closes at 8:30 pm, the band starts at 7 pm, and Deer Park Adventures stop at 8:30 pm.

Following are the schedule of Friday Nights at the Farm:

On August 20, 2021, the events will be: "Back to School" sponsored by Together Credit Union, and Food/Beer Pairing: Blackened Tilapia Street Tacos, Kona Longboard (for 21+)

On August 27, 2021, there will be: Food and Beer Pairing: Ultimate Chicken Nachos, Goose Island 312 (21+), and the live band featuring Retro Nerds

On September 3, 2021, the event will be featuring: "Meats, Grilling, and Brat," sponsored by Schnucks, and Food/Beer Pairing: Bratwurst Sliders with Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw, Budweiser (for 21+), and the band performance will be staring Moon Buzz.

