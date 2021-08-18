Saint Louis, MO

Explore St. Louis Galleria and Its Ongoing Events

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhVa5_0bUzXaZi00

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you are bored at home and confused about where to go, try hanging out at St. Louis Galleria. There are many events and pleasant things you can do there. Bring your friends and family to St. Louis Galleria to enjoy the following current and upcoming events.

• Visit Saint Louis Galleria for Pop-Up Shop Opportunities

This event has been taking place every day until Friday, December 31 next. You can go around visiting some of the local shops, independent businesses, and home businesses that are unique and creative.

You can also sell your products on their local pop-ups for those of you who have small businesses, local shops, and other businesses. For more information, you can contact patrick.kennedy@brookfieldpropertiesretail.com.

• Summer's End Celebration With Orby The Octopus At Garden Court

It has been going on until August 29, 2021. Visit the Garden Court at St. Louis Galleria every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. You can bring your children here to see their special guest, Orby the Octopus, while enjoying delicious snacks, fun entertainment, and more. Find out more about Orby the Octopus here. https://www.saintlouisgalleria.com/en/events/summer-s-end-celebration-with-orby-the-octopus-36817.html

• Cirque Italia: Water Circus

Cirque Italia's Water Circus is here in Saint Louis Galleria from August 12-24, 2021, with the concept of "Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent." The ticket prices are around $10.00-$40.00. Click this link to purchase tickets and to check more detailed information regarding the schedule.

• St. Jude Fundraiser

You can also give charity by visiting the Saint Louis Galleria. This fundraiser was held to support the Children's Research Hospital St. Jude in Texas de Brasil. The goal is to help children fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The fundraising location in St. The Louis Galleria is on the 1st floor, near Dillard's. This fundraising has been going on from August 1 to September 15, 2021. You can also donate online, or for more information, visit https://texasdebrazil.com/specials/st-jude/.

