Cervantes Design: create personal protection equipment during the pandemic in Saint Louis

engin akyurt/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has some social communities that aim to help everyone in need. It can be in a form of donating, volunteering, or creating some things to support their well-being. One of the communities is Cervantes Design, which was established by David Cervantes at the beginning of this pandemic.

Cervantes established his company when he was stressed, that everyone has to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. As a designer or do-it-yourself-maker, Cervantes said that he felt he has the capacity and capability to do things during this hard time situation.

Started with scrolling down Reddit, he got an idea to create personal protective equipment for health workers, where it was a rare item due to high demand and supply. He also got inspiration from Josef Prusa, a German designer, to make a 3-D printer and plastic face shield for health workers as the frontline to tackle this pandemic.

Cervantes mentioned that after he and his team succeeded to produce the equipment, everyone gathered and wanted to help in just a spare of 48 hours since the production. They produced the personal protection equipment, specifically face shields, that is not meant to replace the masks, but as additional protection to protect health workers.

Cervantes Design is made the face shields from polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) that can be sanitized using isopropyl alcohol. His effort to help health workers with providing personal protection equipment was greeted with the joy of happiness and started to get 200 requests for face shield production.

In the near future, he has plans to collaborate with other parties to continue to do this production. He aims to help health workers with any things he can do and spread his work throughout St. Louis.

