Must-try croissant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several bakeries that serve croissants for your meal companion. If you are craving croissants in the middle of your activities, worry no more, because there are some options for you to buy your own croissant. Here is the list.

1. Russell’s on Macklind

This café is located at 5400 Murdoch Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109. They serve seasonal farm-to-table dinner and weekend brunch. While you are in this café, do not forget to try their blackberry croissant as their signature croissant. Along with the croissant, you may try other menus, such as sandwiches and burgers. For weekend brunch, they serve cinnamon roll, biscuits, and biscuits and gravy. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit their website at this link.

2. Pint Size Bakery and Coffee

You may visit this café at 3133 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63139. They are known for using fresh ingredients to serve their menus in southern Saint Louis. Their one of favorite menus is Salted Caramel Croissant that is only available on Saturday and limited to 2 purchase per visit. Besides, they offer custom special orders that suit your occasions. Kindly check their website by clicking this link or contact them at 314-645-7142.

3. Comet Croissanterie and Creamery

Comet Croissanterie and Creamery is located at 640 West Woodbine Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122. They aim to serve their menus with passion and excitement, where they are known for their coffee and several bakeries. They serve several croissants as one of their favorite menus, such as Comet Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, Almond Bear Claw, Spinach and Pine Nut, and Ham and Cheese Croissant. To see their other menus, you may visit their website at this link or reach them by phone at 314-394-1033.

