Lindenwood University held Family Day 2021

ST. CHARLES, MO – Lindenwood University will be held an annual event of Family Day on Saturday, September 18.

Family day is an event that offers an opportunity for parents, siblings, extended family, and supporters to meet their student’s friends at the Honors College Reception.

Begin at 10.30 a.m., they can interact with the administration, attend a football game or fine arts performance, tour campus, and have fun.

Purchase the tickets for the weekend with various options to fit all budgets. Families have to order at least before September 13, register and log in to select t-shirt size(s).

The cost of the ticket is $10; it includes 1 football game ticket and 1 Family Day t-shirt. Add-on a Family Day Food Ticket with +$10 per ticket at the Spellmann Center Patio start at 5 p.m. Go check the official website for a full schedule.

Lindenwood University approves and appreciates the family's supportive roles in the success of students and the Lindenwood community. There will be an appreciation for one family with the Family of the Year award during the 2021 Family Day.

Students for the fall 2021 semester both graduate and undergraduate are qualified to nominate their families by submitting an application. By August 31, applications must be submitted on Involve U.

There are prizes for The Family of the Year include a gift basket containing Lindenwood apparel and merchandise, family Day Bundles for up to five family members, which included Family Day t-shirts, meal vouchers, and football tickets, and half-time football game recognition.

If you have any questions, contact csmith2@lindenwood.edu or at (636) 949-4717.

