Discover these new restaurants in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Even though with this pandemic situation, there are so many restaurants that just opened in St. Louis. Discover the new restaurants and get a taste of new flavors from waffles, barbeques, Latin American, to Mexican foods.

Here are some of the new restaurants worth tasting in St. Louis:

Smoke N Bones BBQ

This new family-owned barbeque restaurant is worth trying with its juicy and flavorful meat. If you want a full experience trying out this new restaurant you definitely should go with the owners, Aaron Machado and his father Enrique Machado, recommendations and order the pork ribs, pulled pork, and cheesy potatoes.

The Smoke N Bones BBQ that just opened six weeks ago and people are already giving the restaurant a good rating, the restaurant should make it into everyone’s must-visit lists.

Location: 6417 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras

Their place is covered in colorful arts which represents the heart of Oaxaca, bringing Southeast Mexico to live here to St, Louis. It is also the first Mezcaleria available in St. Louis; this restaurant doesn’t only serve you delicious cuisine but also presenting you with their culture, traditions, and heritage.

Stop by the Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras, join in, and experience the spirit of Mexico, opened six weeks ago this restaurant offers you a variant of Mexican foods. Also serving you with their traditional and specialty cocktails

Location: 25 The Blvd, Richmond Heights, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 12.45 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 11.45 p.m.

Chick'nCone

Just opened its newest location two months ago in Euclid Ave, St. Louis, Chick’nCone is offering a new and unique way to eat chicken. Swing by their new store and experience an exciting new taste for lunch, they will serve you freshly-made and hand-rolled waffle cones filled with a delicious crispy chicken. You can also order a full meal from their chicken & waffles with some Mac’ncheese, Caj’ncorn, or Cajun fries for the sides and their waffle crunch shake for dessert.

Location: 15 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

