Saint Louis, MO

Discover these new restaurants in St. Louis

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrqZK_0bPg2xPv00

St. Louis, MO – Even though with this pandemic situation, there are so many restaurants that just opened in St. Louis. Discover the new restaurants and get a taste of new flavors from waffles, barbeques, Latin American, to Mexican foods.

Here are some of the new restaurants worth tasting in St. Louis:

Smoke N Bones BBQ

This new family-owned barbeque restaurant is worth trying with its juicy and flavorful meat. If you want a full experience trying out this new restaurant you definitely should go with the owners, Aaron Machado and his father Enrique Machado, recommendations and order the pork ribs, pulled pork, and cheesy potatoes.

The Smoke N Bones BBQ that just opened six weeks ago and people are already giving the restaurant a good rating, the restaurant should make it into everyone’s must-visit lists.

Location: 6417 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras

Their place is covered in colorful arts which represents the heart of Oaxaca, bringing Southeast Mexico to live here to St, Louis. It is also the first Mezcaleria available in St. Louis; this restaurant doesn’t only serve you delicious cuisine but also presenting you with their culture, traditions, and heritage.

Stop by the Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras, join in, and experience the spirit of Mexico, opened six weeks ago this restaurant offers you a variant of Mexican foods. Also serving you with their traditional and specialty cocktails

Location: 25 The Blvd, Richmond Heights, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 12.45 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 11.45 p.m.

Chick'nCone

Just opened its newest location two months ago in Euclid Ave, St. Louis, Chick’nCone is offering a new and unique way to eat chicken. Swing by their new store and experience an exciting new taste for lunch, they will serve you freshly-made and hand-rolled waffle cones filled with a delicious crispy chicken. You can also order a full meal from their chicken & waffles with some Mac’ncheese, Caj’ncorn, or Cajun fries for the sides and their waffle crunch shake for dessert.

Location: 15 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_04e53b09abd3cb2fe091d44586606385.blob

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
488 followers
Loading

More from Tyrone Wallace

Chesterfield, MO

Must-visit vegan restaurants around Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO – There are several restaurants with various menus that you may find while you are in Chesterfield. You may also find some vegan restaurants, whether they serve main dishes or desserts that suit your preferences. If you are seeking vegan restaurants, you may check and visit these restaurants below.Read full story

Del Carmen Foods: a new approach for the St. Louis food scene with Cuban-style black beans

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the cities in the U.S. that has several diaspora communities. They may introduce their culture and live along with the locals to do some things for everyone. You may see the community story from Estrella Cruz-Curoe who put a new approach for the St. Louis food scene.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cervantes Design: create personal protection equipment during the pandemic in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has some social communities that aim to help everyone in need. It can be in a form of donating, volunteering, or creating some things to support their well-being. One of the communities is Cervantes Design, which was established by David Cervantes at the beginning of this pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top Rated Tanning Salons around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Is the weather not so good for sunbathing to get bronzed skin? Worry no more. You can head to a tanning salon to get an intense tan, even in the middle of winter. We've rounded up some of the finest tanning salons around St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Explore St. Louis Galleria and Its Ongoing Events

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you are bored at home and confused about where to go, try hanging out at St. Louis Galleria. There are many events and pleasant things you can do there. Bring your friends and family to St. Louis Galleria to enjoy the following current and upcoming events.Read full story

Must-try croissant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several bakeries that serve croissants for your meal companion. If you are craving croissants in the middle of your activities, worry no more, because there are some options for you to buy your own croissant. Here is the list.Read full story

Event Highlight: 'Friday Nights at The Farm' by The Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS, MO - Join the events Friday Nights At The Farm! coordinated by Grant's Farm, in collaboration with Midwest Dairy and Together Credit Union. This event will be for every week on Saturday started from August 20 to September 3, 2021, at Grant's Farm (Location: 10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123, USA)Read full story
Missouri State

Get to Know Three Gardens Displayed at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Graden is one of the green icons in St. Louis. On a plot of land covering 79 acres, this garden has a wide selection of areas with its characteristics. Besides gaining new knowledge about the plants on display, visitors can also learn about the science of conservation.Read full story

Take a Peek at These 3 Notable Flowers Collections in Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to more than 51,000 plant collections, the Missouri Botanical Garden offers visitors a wide range of knowledge and education about plants' characteristics, care, and preservation.Read full story

St. Louis Zoo Committed to Reducing Plastic Bags through #byetobags Campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo, as a driver of various environmental conservation efforts in this city, invites visitors to leave plastic bags and start getting used to bringing reusable bags through the #byetobags campaign, starting August 1, 2021.Read full story

Three Pet-Friendly Hotels To Stay in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO - For those of you who are visiting friends or are on a trip with your family and your pet to Chesterfield, you can stay at these pet-friendly hotels. We have listed three lodging recommendations around Chesterfield for you.Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

The Stories of Three Local Veterans You Can Listen to at St. Charles County Veterans Museum

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Physical remains alone are not enough to describe the story of the struggle in the past in achieving independence. That is why St. Charles County Veterans Museum exists to educate the public about the stories of local veterans who have dedicated their lives to their country.Read full story

Plan Your Visit to City Museum and Get These Experiences

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis' City Museum is a manifestation of the hard work of two city artists who aspired to build a city within a city. Since it was first built in 1993, Bob and Gail Cassilly have succeeded in making this museum a recreation destination for thousands of families in St. Louis.Read full story
Missouri State

Peak of Blooming in August and September, Learn about Water Lilies from Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Garden offers a diverse collection of plants on display each season. Each period usually has its notable plants. Victoria water lilies display their best charm from August to September with thousands of other aquatic plants in the Climatron conservatory pool and the Linnean House.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

STLZOOm September Programs for School Audiences by St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Zoo provides several programs that aim to educate the community about conserving animals and their habitats. One of the programs they offer is STLZOOm, a virtual presentation for school children.Read full story
Saint Francois County, MO

Job Opportunities in The St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - St. Francois County Office is hiring job seekers around St. Francois County, Missouri. The following positions and offices are looking for new employees:Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Events in St Charles This Weekend 20-22 August 2021

ST CHARLES, MO - Weekend is coming, but you are still not sure where to go? Then, these are some of the events in St. Charles on 20-22 August for you to spend your festive weekend.Read full story

Three Recommendations of Daycare in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Leaving children alone at home without a caregiver is often a barrier for parents to be able to work quietly in the office. At the same time, hiring a nanny at home is not included in their family planning.Read full story
Missouri State

Plan Your Visit to Missouri Botanical Garden and See These Three Flowers Blooming

ST. LOUIS, MO – Since Henry Shaw first founded it in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden has been home to more than 1,200 plant species that live on a plot of land with a simulated rainforest. This botanical garden adds to the greenery in St. Louis, where there are certain plants on display each season.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Learn the History of Blues in St. Louis’ National Blues Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has an essential role in the development of Blues music in the world. For decades, the city was the center for ragtime musicians such as Scott Joplin, Louis Chauvin, and Tom Turpin until later, their music continued to evolve into modern Blues and Jazz.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy