Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum is hosting virtual public tours in August and September

St. Louis, MO – The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum was established in 1881 as the St. Louis School and Museum of Fine Arts department in the Washington University in St. Louis. It is also known as the oldest teaching museum in the country.

Throughout the years the Museum continued its legacy in representing major international aesthetics through the Museum’s contemporary artwork collection. To keep sharing the artworks Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum is hosting virtual Public Tours this August and September:

Women’s Work

August 14, 2021 | 11 a.m. (CDT)

This online Public Tour will include an interactive tour with Leslie Liu (Sam Fox School ‘22) that will discuss the works from the “Women’s Work” exhibition in the Teaching Gallery. The Women’s Work represented the feminized labor-historically where works were undertaken by women. The artworks are in various media such as prints, photographs, drawings, even videos.

Art on Campus

August 29, 2021 | 2 p.m. (CDT)

Join in with Leslie Markle, curator for public art as she discusses the artworks part of the Kemper Art Museum collection that is installed in the Danforth Campus. The artworks are in a form of stand-alone sculpture and architectural interventions.

The Outwin – American Portraiture Today

September 12, 2021 | 2 p.m. (CDT)

Jay Buchanan, student educator and a graduate student in the Department of Art History and Archeology in Arts and Sciences will guide you in an online tour discussing the “The Outwin – American Portraiture Today” exhibition that features the finalist of Portrait Gallery’s fifth triennial Outwin Boochevar Portrait Competition.

The theme of the submitted works was to respond to the current political and social context. Which resulted in the range of themes of immigration, the status of American Workers, mass incarceration, gun violence, and LGBTQ+ rights

New on View

September 25, 2021 | 11 a.m. (CT)

The New on View online public tour will follow student educator Nina Huang (Sam Fox School ‘22) on an hour tour featuring newly installed artworks in the Museum’s permanent collection galleries which includes modern and contemporary painting, sculpture, and photography.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.