Shakespeare In the Streets: The Ville, an adaptation inspired by Hamlet

St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is known as an arts and culture leader in the St. Louis region that received many awards such as the “Best Theater Company”. The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has several programs; one of them is the Shakespeare in the Streets.

Shakespeare in the Streets is known as a theatrical experience of the St. Louis neighborhoods to tell their story through performances inspired by William Shakespeare’s stories. This year’s performance will be held on September 9 through September 10 at 8 p.m., located outside the Annie Malone Home.

The performances are based on Shakespeare’s works are written and directed to reflect the community’s character. The selected neighborhood for this year’s Shakespeare in the Street is the Ville.

The Ville is a neighborhood located in St. Louis and it is considered as one of the most historically significant Black communities in America. The Ville is known to have the first Black high school, Sumner High School located in the west of the Mississippi River.

The neighborhood had grown to nurture cultural icons such as Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Arthur Ashe, Grace Bumbry, Dick Gregory, and many more.

This year’s Shakespeare in the Streets will present a performance about The Ville. The story will be written by Mariah L. Richardson a graduate of Sumner High School and the performance will be directed by Thomasina Clarke resident of Ville and Co-Founder of “4theVille”.

The story will be about the neighborhood adapted and inspired by William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The performance will be presented in partnership with 4TheVille.

Residents of The Ville is invited to share stories of The Ville, these are the story prompts:

1. What is your happiest memory of living in The Ville?

2. What story would best represent The Ville and made it special?

3. What would be your biggest hope and dream for The Ville?

For more information on how to get involved please visit here.

