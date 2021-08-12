Two St. Louis Symphony Orchestra members were honored as they retired

St. Louis, MO – Silvian Iticovici and Tom Stubbs are two retiring orchestra members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Both members have been a part of SLSO for over 40 years and this year the Orchestra is celebrating to honor them for their retirement.

Silvian Iticovici, a Romania native, was appointed in 1976 to be part of the SLSO where he became the First Violinist and Second Associate Concertmaster Emeritus which started in 1983 and lasted for twenty-eight seasons. He had performed under five SLSO music directors including Stéphane Denève.

In the SLSO he had appeared as a soloist several times, where he performed at a world premiere performance, SLSO Family and Education Concerts, and regularly performed chamber works. Besides that, he is a mentor at Washington University in St. Louis.

Silvian also won several prizes as a violinist, he won second place in the 1969 International Violin Competition in Sion, Switzerland. In 1972, he also received the Andr Gertler prize at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Tom Stubbs is an Associate Principal Timpanist and Cymbal Specialist. He joined SLSO in 1970 when Tom was still a student at Julliard. He has performed with six SLSO music directors as well as performing as a featured soloist.

Tom appeared in several concerts such as on the SLSO’s Live at the Pulitzer series eight times, collaborated with the Pulitzer Arts Foundation presenting the music of the twentieth century and twenty-first centuries. He was also featured in the 2016 SLSO’s California Tour.

Besides being a musician, he is also an educator teaching at St, Louis University and a clinician for the Zildjian Cymbal Company.

Both Silvian and Top have contributed so much for the orchestra and the St. Louis Community, as the Music Director of SLSO, Stéphane Denève described. He also witnessed their extraordinary tenures as well as their meaningful and friendly musical dedication, deeply poetic curiosity, well-prepared musicianship, and being grounded in personal integrity.

Stéphane Denève said, “They leave precious legacies with our orchestra, and they will serve as an inspiration to all with their commitment to education. Merci de tout coeur, dear Sivian and Tom."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.