Four bakeries to go to in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO—Pastries, bread, bagels, and cakes will always find their way to soothe our craving teeth. If you're wondering which bakery you should choose in Kansas City, we have listed four of them to make it easier for you.

Ibis Bakery

Taking place in 1702 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, the Ciabatta and Cheese Slipper of Ibis Bakery are things you shouldn't miss to give a taste on. They offer various menus on their bread, pastries, and cakes. They open from Thursday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Check out their website for more information: https://www.ibisbakery.com/.

Ashleigh's Bakeshop

With excellent hospitality service, they also have some tasty pies you should try, you will have great texture on the pie crust and the richness of flavor as combos in every bite. Visit them at 115 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111.

McLain's Bakery

Located at 201 E Gregory Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64114, providing various sweet and savory menus, McLain's Bakery will bring you the best to offer. McLain's Bakery also has a great ambiance, making it comfortable for you to spend time chilling. Note that this place is very busy, so you might need to prepare for parking a bit far.

Bloom Baking Company

Has been serving people since 2010, Bloom Baking Company provides a wide range of menus, from artisan bread, European-style pastries to even wedding cakes.

Located at 920 Main Street Ste 209 Kansas City, MO 64105, opens from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

