Go find these 5 best hotels in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Accommodation is one of the most important aspects for someone who travels all the time. For those seeking accommodations in Saint Louis, here are five best hotels that have 4-star ratings on Tripadvisor:

1. Hyatt Regency St. Louis

Having more than 1000 hotels in over 68 countries, Hyatt Regency St. Louis is located in 315 Chestnut Street, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813.

Offers views of the Gateway Arch, this hotel provides monumental hospitality in downtown St. Louis. The hotel rooms are categorized into four styles, you can choose non-smoking rooms, city view, landmark view, or suits.

2. St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Built-in 1894, today the Union Station hotel retains the elegant archways and décor of its famous Grand Hall.

The place of this hotel is 1820 Market Street, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2274 which is less than a mile from the heart of the downtown.

3. Marriott St. Louis Airport

With the costs of $153 to $191/night, this hotel offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers.

This hotel takes place in 10700 Pear Tree Ln, Berkeley, Saint Louis, MO 63134-4198, which offers two types of rooms- non-smoking rooms and family rooms.

4. River City Casino & Hotel

Having a luxury concept, this hotel offers the best at the award-winning River City Casino & Hotel. Along the banks of the Mississippi River, the hotel has 200 luxury rooms and suites and a state-of-the-art Event Center.

The location of the hotel is in 777 River City Casino Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019. They provide amazing views in the rooms.

5. Hilton St. Louis Downtown at the Arch

The concept of this hotel is an 1888 building with its original vault and is recognized by Historic Hotels of America. There are many Hiltons hotels with more than five worldwide.

Located in 400 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2718, this hotel offers city views in the heart of downtown St. Louis.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.