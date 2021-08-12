Saint Charles, MO

Three recommended barbershops in St. Charles

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLdvf_0bOKsrrX00

SAINT CHARLES, MO – As the important parts of the body, hair care is needed for both men and women to get their best appearance. Here in Saint Charles, if you’ve been searching for the finest place to get haircuts in the whole city, these are the best:

1. RAD Barbershop

Located in 1312 North Second St., St, Charles, MO 63301, the barbershop offers a full-service barbershop specializing in short cuts, styling, straight razor/ hot towel shaves.

The barbershop opens on Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All genders and ages are welcome. They also offer online reservations.

“Relaxed environment and all of the barber's are super chill. Great music playing at all times. Get the haircut and beard treatment, you will not regret it. Get with Patrick, he'll get you right. – Jeremy B. on Yelp

2. Tony’s Barber Shop

Located in 134 N Kingshighway St Saint Charles, MO 63301, this barbershop opens Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This barbershop offers great haircuts at a good price. The atmosphere inside the barbershop is like old school felt.

“This place gives a great haircut at a reasonable price. It's like the small town barbershops I went to as a boy with my dad. I didn't have to wait for a chair and the guy took his time to do the job right.” – Rex T. on Yelp

3. Fresh Cutz Barber Shop

This barbershop offers all kinds of hair cut with a reasonable price. The location is in 2176 1st Capitol Dr. Saint Charles, MO 63301.

Open on Monday to Saturday at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Sunday is closed. Their quick service is great.

“The absolute best in st.charles. Some of the best line work I have ever had. I will never go to anyone besides Omid!!!.....” – Kyle M. on Yelp

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_04e53b09abd3cb2fe091d44586606385.blob

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
488 followers
Loading

More from Tyrone Wallace

Chesterfield, MO

Must-visit vegan restaurants around Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO – There are several restaurants with various menus that you may find while you are in Chesterfield. You may also find some vegan restaurants, whether they serve main dishes or desserts that suit your preferences. If you are seeking vegan restaurants, you may check and visit these restaurants below.Read full story

Del Carmen Foods: a new approach for the St. Louis food scene with Cuban-style black beans

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the cities in the U.S. that has several diaspora communities. They may introduce their culture and live along with the locals to do some things for everyone. You may see the community story from Estrella Cruz-Curoe who put a new approach for the St. Louis food scene.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cervantes Design: create personal protection equipment during the pandemic in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has some social communities that aim to help everyone in need. It can be in a form of donating, volunteering, or creating some things to support their well-being. One of the communities is Cervantes Design, which was established by David Cervantes at the beginning of this pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top Rated Tanning Salons around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Is the weather not so good for sunbathing to get bronzed skin? Worry no more. You can head to a tanning salon to get an intense tan, even in the middle of winter. We've rounded up some of the finest tanning salons around St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Explore St. Louis Galleria and Its Ongoing Events

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you are bored at home and confused about where to go, try hanging out at St. Louis Galleria. There are many events and pleasant things you can do there. Bring your friends and family to St. Louis Galleria to enjoy the following current and upcoming events.Read full story

Must-try croissant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several bakeries that serve croissants for your meal companion. If you are craving croissants in the middle of your activities, worry no more, because there are some options for you to buy your own croissant. Here is the list.Read full story

Event Highlight: 'Friday Nights at The Farm' by The Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS, MO - Join the events Friday Nights At The Farm! coordinated by Grant's Farm, in collaboration with Midwest Dairy and Together Credit Union. This event will be for every week on Saturday started from August 20 to September 3, 2021, at Grant's Farm (Location: 10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123, USA)Read full story
Missouri State

Get to Know Three Gardens Displayed at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Graden is one of the green icons in St. Louis. On a plot of land covering 79 acres, this garden has a wide selection of areas with its characteristics. Besides gaining new knowledge about the plants on display, visitors can also learn about the science of conservation.Read full story

Take a Peek at These 3 Notable Flowers Collections in Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to more than 51,000 plant collections, the Missouri Botanical Garden offers visitors a wide range of knowledge and education about plants' characteristics, care, and preservation.Read full story

St. Louis Zoo Committed to Reducing Plastic Bags through #byetobags Campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo, as a driver of various environmental conservation efforts in this city, invites visitors to leave plastic bags and start getting used to bringing reusable bags through the #byetobags campaign, starting August 1, 2021.Read full story

Three Pet-Friendly Hotels To Stay in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO - For those of you who are visiting friends or are on a trip with your family and your pet to Chesterfield, you can stay at these pet-friendly hotels. We have listed three lodging recommendations around Chesterfield for you.Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

The Stories of Three Local Veterans You Can Listen to at St. Charles County Veterans Museum

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Physical remains alone are not enough to describe the story of the struggle in the past in achieving independence. That is why St. Charles County Veterans Museum exists to educate the public about the stories of local veterans who have dedicated their lives to their country.Read full story

Plan Your Visit to City Museum and Get These Experiences

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis' City Museum is a manifestation of the hard work of two city artists who aspired to build a city within a city. Since it was first built in 1993, Bob and Gail Cassilly have succeeded in making this museum a recreation destination for thousands of families in St. Louis.Read full story
Missouri State

Peak of Blooming in August and September, Learn about Water Lilies from Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Garden offers a diverse collection of plants on display each season. Each period usually has its notable plants. Victoria water lilies display their best charm from August to September with thousands of other aquatic plants in the Climatron conservatory pool and the Linnean House.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

STLZOOm September Programs for School Audiences by St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Zoo provides several programs that aim to educate the community about conserving animals and their habitats. One of the programs they offer is STLZOOm, a virtual presentation for school children.Read full story
Saint Francois County, MO

Job Opportunities in The St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - St. Francois County Office is hiring job seekers around St. Francois County, Missouri. The following positions and offices are looking for new employees:Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Events in St Charles This Weekend 20-22 August 2021

ST CHARLES, MO - Weekend is coming, but you are still not sure where to go? Then, these are some of the events in St. Charles on 20-22 August for you to spend your festive weekend.Read full story

Three Recommendations of Daycare in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Leaving children alone at home without a caregiver is often a barrier for parents to be able to work quietly in the office. At the same time, hiring a nanny at home is not included in their family planning.Read full story
Missouri State

Plan Your Visit to Missouri Botanical Garden and See These Three Flowers Blooming

ST. LOUIS, MO – Since Henry Shaw first founded it in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden has been home to more than 1,200 plant species that live on a plot of land with a simulated rainforest. This botanical garden adds to the greenery in St. Louis, where there are certain plants on display each season.Read full story

Learn the History of Blues in St. Louis’ National Blues Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has an essential role in the development of Blues music in the world. For decades, the city was the center for ragtime musicians such as Scott Joplin, Louis Chauvin, and Tom Turpin until later, their music continued to evolve into modern Blues and Jazz.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy