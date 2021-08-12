Three recommended barbershops in St. Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO – As the important parts of the body, hair care is needed for both men and women to get their best appearance. Here in Saint Charles, if you’ve been searching for the finest place to get haircuts in the whole city, these are the best:

1. RAD Barbershop

Located in 1312 North Second St., St, Charles, MO 63301, the barbershop offers a full-service barbershop specializing in short cuts, styling, straight razor/ hot towel shaves.

The barbershop opens on Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All genders and ages are welcome. They also offer online reservations.

“Relaxed environment and all of the barber's are super chill. Great music playing at all times. Get the haircut and beard treatment, you will not regret it. Get with Patrick, he'll get you right. – Jeremy B. on Yelp

2. Tony’s Barber Shop

Located in 134 N Kingshighway St Saint Charles, MO 63301, this barbershop opens Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This barbershop offers great haircuts at a good price. The atmosphere inside the barbershop is like old school felt.

“This place gives a great haircut at a reasonable price. It's like the small town barbershops I went to as a boy with my dad. I didn't have to wait for a chair and the guy took his time to do the job right.” – Rex T. on Yelp

3. Fresh Cutz Barber Shop

This barbershop offers all kinds of hair cut with a reasonable price. The location is in 2176 1st Capitol Dr. Saint Charles, MO 63301.

Open on Monday to Saturday at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Sunday is closed. Their quick service is great.

“The absolute best in st.charles. Some of the best line work I have ever had. I will never go to anyone besides Omid!!!.....” – Kyle M. on Yelp

