Saint Louis, MO

Fundraising at Lindenwood University increase four percent in the fiscal year 2021

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRq54_0bOKFxps00

ST. CHARLES, MO – In the fiscal year 2021, alumni and friends of Lindenwood University made clear their commitment to student success by donating nearly $2 million.

Increasing up to four percent, the $1,98 million represents the roughly increase amount $100,000 after a three-year decline in philanthropic giving.

“I am continually impressed by the generosity of our donors and the strong connection they feel to this great university,” President John R. Porter said. “I know I speak for our students when I say how grateful I am as every gift makes a difference in the classroom, the research lab, or the playing field.”

With more than 1500 donors, the fundraising in the fiscal year 2021 made a gift with an average gift size of $1,272, an over $300 increase from the previous year. The others highlight included:

• A $287,000 gift from the estate of Bettie B. Wimberley in support of Lindenwood’s soon-to-be-announced New Horizons Initiative, impacting multiple colleges and departments on campus.

• A nearly 10 percent increase in gifts to the university’s unrestricted annual fund, the most fundamental way to impact Lindenwood student success.

• Gifts to Lindenwood’s general scholarship fund increased by 56 percent.

• Two new initiatives, Lions’ Relief focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts and LindenGiving, a new fund to support Lindenwood’s community outreach brought in over $50,000 in their first year.

• Spring Giving Week raised $33,472 and surpassed its goal by 34 percent.

For these successful Lindenwood donors, Lindenwood University and its advancement team have a commitment to ensuring the University continues to build off this momentum.

“Our team has a vision of inspiring a new era of giving at Lindenwood University,” Assistant Vice President for Advancement Brian Brunner said. “This begins with a concerted effort from our team to get out and hear the stories of our proud alums and let them know just how much their alma mater values them.”

At the beginning of the new fiscal year, Lindenwood University and its advancement team want to thank every donor for their generous support of Lindenwood University.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_04e53b09abd3cb2fe091d44586606385.blob

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
484 followers
Loading

More from Tyrone Wallace

Saint Louis, MO

Cervantes Design: create personal protection equipment during the pandemic in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has some social communities that aim to help everyone in need. It can be in a form of donating, volunteering, or creating some things to support their well-being. One of the communities is Cervantes Design, which was established by David Cervantes at the beginning of this pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top Rated Tanning Salons around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Is the weather not so good for sunbathing to get bronzed skin? Worry no more. You can head to a tanning salon to get an intense tan, even in the middle of winter. We've rounded up some of the finest tanning salons around St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Explore St. Louis Galleria and Its Ongoing Events

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you are bored at home and confused about where to go, try hanging out at St. Louis Galleria. There are many events and pleasant things you can do there. Bring your friends and family to St. Louis Galleria to enjoy the following current and upcoming events.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-try croissant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several bakeries that serve croissants for your meal companion. If you are craving croissants in the middle of your activities, worry no more, because there are some options for you to buy your own croissant. Here is the list.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Event Highlight: 'Friday Nights at The Farm' by The Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS, MO - Join the events Friday Nights At The Farm! coordinated by Grant's Farm, in collaboration with Midwest Dairy and Together Credit Union. This event will be for every week on Saturday started from August 20 to September 3, 2021, at Grant's Farm (Location: 10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123, USA)Read full story
Missouri State

Get to Know Three Gardens Displayed at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Graden is one of the green icons in St. Louis. On a plot of land covering 79 acres, this garden has a wide selection of areas with its characteristics. Besides gaining new knowledge about the plants on display, visitors can also learn about the science of conservation.Read full story
Missouri State

Take a Peek at These 3 Notable Flowers Collections in Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to more than 51,000 plant collections, the Missouri Botanical Garden offers visitors a wide range of knowledge and education about plants' characteristics, care, and preservation.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Zoo Committed to Reducing Plastic Bags through #byetobags Campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo, as a driver of various environmental conservation efforts in this city, invites visitors to leave plastic bags and start getting used to bringing reusable bags through the #byetobags campaign, starting August 1, 2021.Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

Three Pet-Friendly Hotels To Stay in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO - For those of you who are visiting friends or are on a trip with your family and your pet to Chesterfield, you can stay at these pet-friendly hotels. We have listed three lodging recommendations around Chesterfield for you.Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

The Stories of Three Local Veterans You Can Listen to at St. Charles County Veterans Museum

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Physical remains alone are not enough to describe the story of the struggle in the past in achieving independence. That is why St. Charles County Veterans Museum exists to educate the public about the stories of local veterans who have dedicated their lives to their country.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Plan Your Visit to City Museum and Get These Experiences

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis' City Museum is a manifestation of the hard work of two city artists who aspired to build a city within a city. Since it was first built in 1993, Bob and Gail Cassilly have succeeded in making this museum a recreation destination for thousands of families in St. Louis.Read full story
Missouri State

Peak of Blooming in August and September, Learn about Water Lilies from Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Garden offers a diverse collection of plants on display each season. Each period usually has its notable plants. Victoria water lilies display their best charm from August to September with thousands of other aquatic plants in the Climatron conservatory pool and the Linnean House.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

STLZOOm September Programs for School Audiences by St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Zoo provides several programs that aim to educate the community about conserving animals and their habitats. One of the programs they offer is STLZOOm, a virtual presentation for school children.Read full story

Job Opportunities in The St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - St. Francois County Office is hiring job seekers around St. Francois County, Missouri. The following positions and offices are looking for new employees:Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Events in St Charles This Weekend 20-22 August 2021

ST CHARLES, MO - Weekend is coming, but you are still not sure where to go? Then, these are some of the events in St. Charles on 20-22 August for you to spend your festive weekend.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommendations of Daycare in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Leaving children alone at home without a caregiver is often a barrier for parents to be able to work quietly in the office. At the same time, hiring a nanny at home is not included in their family planning.Read full story
Missouri State

Plan Your Visit to Missouri Botanical Garden and See These Three Flowers Blooming

ST. LOUIS, MO – Since Henry Shaw first founded it in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden has been home to more than 1,200 plant species that live on a plot of land with a simulated rainforest. This botanical garden adds to the greenery in St. Louis, where there are certain plants on display each season.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Learn the History of Blues in St. Louis’ National Blues Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has an essential role in the development of Blues music in the world. For decades, the city was the center for ragtime musicians such as Scott Joplin, Louis Chauvin, and Tom Turpin until later, their music continued to evolve into modern Blues and Jazz.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Take a tour of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Plans for construction of a new Cathedral in St. Louis in 1905 were announced by Archbishop John J. Glennon but not until April 4, 1997, where Pope John Paul II had honored the Cathedral and making it into a Basilica which meant “royal house” in Greek.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Dive into the past with Field House Museum

St. Louis, MO – The Field House Museum was originally home for Eugene Field and his father Roswell M. Field who was an Attorney that took Dred Scott’s freedom suit into the Federal Courts.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy