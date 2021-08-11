Fundraising at Lindenwood University increase four percent in the fiscal year 2021

ST. CHARLES, MO – In the fiscal year 2021, alumni and friends of Lindenwood University made clear their commitment to student success by donating nearly $2 million.

Increasing up to four percent, the $1,98 million represents the roughly increase amount $100,000 after a three-year decline in philanthropic giving.

“I am continually impressed by the generosity of our donors and the strong connection they feel to this great university,” President John R. Porter said. “I know I speak for our students when I say how grateful I am as every gift makes a difference in the classroom, the research lab, or the playing field.”

With more than 1500 donors, the fundraising in the fiscal year 2021 made a gift with an average gift size of $1,272, an over $300 increase from the previous year. The others highlight included:

• A $287,000 gift from the estate of Bettie B. Wimberley in support of Lindenwood’s soon-to-be-announced New Horizons Initiative, impacting multiple colleges and departments on campus.

• A nearly 10 percent increase in gifts to the university’s unrestricted annual fund, the most fundamental way to impact Lindenwood student success.

• Gifts to Lindenwood’s general scholarship fund increased by 56 percent.

• Two new initiatives, Lions’ Relief focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts and LindenGiving, a new fund to support Lindenwood’s community outreach brought in over $50,000 in their first year.

• Spring Giving Week raised $33,472 and surpassed its goal by 34 percent.

For these successful Lindenwood donors, Lindenwood University and its advancement team have a commitment to ensuring the University continues to build off this momentum.

“Our team has a vision of inspiring a new era of giving at Lindenwood University,” Assistant Vice President for Advancement Brian Brunner said. “This begins with a concerted effort from our team to get out and hear the stories of our proud alums and let them know just how much their alma mater values them.”

At the beginning of the new fiscal year, Lindenwood University and its advancement team want to thank every donor for their generous support of Lindenwood University.

