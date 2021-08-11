3 best Theaters worth visiting in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – In theaters, many people can enjoy the music, plays, music, live shows, movies, and related entertainment. Here are the best three theaters venue worth visiting in St. Louis based on the highest rating and most-reviewed on Tripadvisor.

1. The Fabulous Fox Theater

Located in 527 NORTH GRAND BLVD. ST. LOUIS MO 63103, the theater first opened in 1929 as a movie palace in William Fox's motion picture empire.

As one of the most exquisite venues in the country, visitors can enjoy live touring Broadway shows, concerts, and comedians.

You can get a tour on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings with a time estimation of 90 minutes. The sale tickets are open every Saturday through December 18.

Go check https://www.fabulousfox.com/ for further information.

2. Escape The Room STL

With a total of five locations around the U.S., the Escape the room STL offers the best escape game with the best combination of rooms and staff.

Open every day from 12 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at 12 p.m. to 11 on Friday. Then, Saturday open from 11 – 11 p.m. Sunday from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., the theater was established in 2015.

The location of the theater is in the downtown of St. Louis at 1201 Washington Ave, St. Louis, Mo 63103. Find the hidden objects, figure out the clues and solve the puzzles to earn your freedom and "Escape the Room."

3. The Muny (Municipal Theater Association)

Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. the location of the theater is 1 Theatre Dr, St. Louis, MO 63112.

For over 100 years, The Muny offers huge outdoor theater with a good show through music and movement. Each summer from mid-June to mid-August, the theater fills the Forest Park with the sounds of Broadway.

Visiting the Muny is not complete without having a backstage tour with a knowledgeable guide.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.