3 Best Asian Restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO – If you have a hankering for some Asian food, here are the 3 recommended Asian restaurants available in Springfield.

1. Nakato Japanese Steak House

Located at 1540 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-5707, the Nakato Japanese Steak House offers Japanese, Sushi, and Asian cuisines. The restaurant opens from Tuesday to Friday and from Saturday to Sunday.

The resto provides talented Teppan Yaki and Sushi chefs with a warm and inviting atmosphere and plenty of food options for you. Nakato follows the Japanese steakhouse tradition of grilling your food right in front of you, and so you can watch the chefs display their culinary skills. Go check their website for further information. https://nakato.com/

2. Rama Thai Café

The Rama Thai Café offers Asian and Thailand cuisines with special diets- Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, and Gluten-Free Options. The restaurant is located at 1129 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2616 which serves lunch and dinner.

The restaurant opens from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on lunchtime, from Monday to Thursday from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rama Thai provides authentic traditional cuisines from Thailand which use herbs and spices. Visit http://www.ramathaicafe.com/ for more information.

3. Leongs Asian Diner

Serves Chinese and Asian cuisines, the Leongs Asian Diner is located at 1540 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-5707. The restaurant has a motto where the east meets west which provides the original Leong’s tea House alongside new interpretations of hearty dishes from traditional continental cuisine.

The restaurant offers an upscale and comfortable diner atmosphere at reasonable prices. The restaurant opens from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here. http://www.leongsasiandiner.com/.

