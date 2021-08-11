Create your Fall journey in the downtown of Saint Louis

Intricate Explorer/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers several public spots for you to come, specifically in the downtown area. To spend the Fall season, you may spend your time with your relatives in the downtown of St. Louis. Here is the list of recommendations you may want to go to.

1. Union Station

Located at 1820 Market Street, this spot is suitable for families to come, where you can explore several spots in one place. There are St. Louis Wheel, which you can ride to enjoy the scenery of St. Louis from above, Rope Course as an indoor spot for testing your agility and strength, and go to the St. Louis Aquarium. Union Station provides several restaurants as well to feed your tummies after strolling around the spots. For further details, you may click their website through this link.

2. Gateway Arch

This place is one of the landmarks in St. Louis. You can ride a tram for 45 to 60 minutes to the top and will bring you to 630 feet and enjoy the view of the town. You can purchase the tickets through their website and read the requirements needed for everyone to ride the tram by clicking this link.

In Gateway Arch, you may visit the museum as well for free of admission fees. Through the museum, you will witness the history of Native Americans, explorers, and many more to gain knowledge of America’s history as a whole. Aside from visiting the museum, you may do several activities in Gateway Arch to spend your Fall journey. To read the details, kindly check the website at this link.

3. Java Plus Coffee Shop

Java Plus is located at 211 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102. They offer several menus that suit every preference, which they serve sandwiches, chicken wraps, fresh fruit parfait, low-fat cottage cheese, and many more. You may also enjoy their coffee to accompany your Fall journey in St. Louis. If you want to look at their menus, kindly check their menus at their website.

