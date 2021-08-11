Saint Louis, MO

Create your Fall journey in the downtown of Saint Louis

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cczk_0bNvtPXC00
Intricate Explorer/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers several public spots for you to come, specifically in the downtown area. To spend the Fall season, you may spend your time with your relatives in the downtown of St. Louis. Here is the list of recommendations you may want to go to.

1. Union Station

Located at 1820 Market Street, this spot is suitable for families to come, where you can explore several spots in one place. There are St. Louis Wheel, which you can ride to enjoy the scenery of St. Louis from above, Rope Course as an indoor spot for testing your agility and strength, and go to the St. Louis Aquarium. Union Station provides several restaurants as well to feed your tummies after strolling around the spots. For further details, you may click their website through this link.

2. Gateway Arch

This place is one of the landmarks in St. Louis. You can ride a tram for 45 to 60 minutes to the top and will bring you to 630 feet and enjoy the view of the town. You can purchase the tickets through their website and read the requirements needed for everyone to ride the tram by clicking this link.

In Gateway Arch, you may visit the museum as well for free of admission fees. Through the museum, you will witness the history of Native Americans, explorers, and many more to gain knowledge of America’s history as a whole. Aside from visiting the museum, you may do several activities in Gateway Arch to spend your Fall journey. To read the details, kindly check the website at this link.

3. Java Plus Coffee Shop

Java Plus is located at 211 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102. They offer several menus that suit every preference, which they serve sandwiches, chicken wraps, fresh fruit parfait, low-fat cottage cheese, and many more. You may also enjoy their coffee to accompany your Fall journey in St. Louis. If you want to look at their menus, kindly check their menus at their website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_04e53b09abd3cb2fe091d44586606385.blob

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
485 followers
Loading

More from Tyrone Wallace

Saint Louis, MO

Cervantes Design: create personal protection equipment during the pandemic in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has some social communities that aim to help everyone in need. It can be in a form of donating, volunteering, or creating some things to support their well-being. One of the communities is Cervantes Design, which was established by David Cervantes at the beginning of this pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top Rated Tanning Salons around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Is the weather not so good for sunbathing to get bronzed skin? Worry no more. You can head to a tanning salon to get an intense tan, even in the middle of winter. We've rounded up some of the finest tanning salons around St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Explore St. Louis Galleria and Its Ongoing Events

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you are bored at home and confused about where to go, try hanging out at St. Louis Galleria. There are many events and pleasant things you can do there. Bring your friends and family to St. Louis Galleria to enjoy the following current and upcoming events.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-try croissant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several bakeries that serve croissants for your meal companion. If you are craving croissants in the middle of your activities, worry no more, because there are some options for you to buy your own croissant. Here is the list.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Event Highlight: 'Friday Nights at The Farm' by The Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS, MO - Join the events Friday Nights At The Farm! coordinated by Grant's Farm, in collaboration with Midwest Dairy and Together Credit Union. This event will be for every week on Saturday started from August 20 to September 3, 2021, at Grant's Farm (Location: 10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123, USA)Read full story
Missouri State

Get to Know Three Gardens Displayed at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Graden is one of the green icons in St. Louis. On a plot of land covering 79 acres, this garden has a wide selection of areas with its characteristics. Besides gaining new knowledge about the plants on display, visitors can also learn about the science of conservation.Read full story
Missouri State

Take a Peek at These 3 Notable Flowers Collections in Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to more than 51,000 plant collections, the Missouri Botanical Garden offers visitors a wide range of knowledge and education about plants' characteristics, care, and preservation.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Zoo Committed to Reducing Plastic Bags through #byetobags Campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo, as a driver of various environmental conservation efforts in this city, invites visitors to leave plastic bags and start getting used to bringing reusable bags through the #byetobags campaign, starting August 1, 2021.Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

Three Pet-Friendly Hotels To Stay in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO - For those of you who are visiting friends or are on a trip with your family and your pet to Chesterfield, you can stay at these pet-friendly hotels. We have listed three lodging recommendations around Chesterfield for you.Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

The Stories of Three Local Veterans You Can Listen to at St. Charles County Veterans Museum

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Physical remains alone are not enough to describe the story of the struggle in the past in achieving independence. That is why St. Charles County Veterans Museum exists to educate the public about the stories of local veterans who have dedicated their lives to their country.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Plan Your Visit to City Museum and Get These Experiences

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis' City Museum is a manifestation of the hard work of two city artists who aspired to build a city within a city. Since it was first built in 1993, Bob and Gail Cassilly have succeeded in making this museum a recreation destination for thousands of families in St. Louis.Read full story
Missouri State

Peak of Blooming in August and September, Learn about Water Lilies from Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Botanical Garden offers a diverse collection of plants on display each season. Each period usually has its notable plants. Victoria water lilies display their best charm from August to September with thousands of other aquatic plants in the Climatron conservatory pool and the Linnean House.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

STLZOOm September Programs for School Audiences by St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Zoo provides several programs that aim to educate the community about conserving animals and their habitats. One of the programs they offer is STLZOOm, a virtual presentation for school children.Read full story
Saint Francois County, MO

Job Opportunities in The St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - St. Francois County Office is hiring job seekers around St. Francois County, Missouri. The following positions and offices are looking for new employees:Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Events in St Charles This Weekend 20-22 August 2021

ST CHARLES, MO - Weekend is coming, but you are still not sure where to go? Then, these are some of the events in St. Charles on 20-22 August for you to spend your festive weekend.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommendations of Daycare in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Leaving children alone at home without a caregiver is often a barrier for parents to be able to work quietly in the office. At the same time, hiring a nanny at home is not included in their family planning.Read full story
Missouri State

Plan Your Visit to Missouri Botanical Garden and See These Three Flowers Blooming

ST. LOUIS, MO – Since Henry Shaw first founded it in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden has been home to more than 1,200 plant species that live on a plot of land with a simulated rainforest. This botanical garden adds to the greenery in St. Louis, where there are certain plants on display each season.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Learn the History of Blues in St. Louis’ National Blues Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has an essential role in the development of Blues music in the world. For decades, the city was the center for ragtime musicians such as Scott Joplin, Louis Chauvin, and Tom Turpin until later, their music continued to evolve into modern Blues and Jazz.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Take a tour of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Plans for construction of a new Cathedral in St. Louis in 1905 were announced by Archbishop John J. Glennon but not until April 4, 1997, where Pope John Paul II had honored the Cathedral and making it into a Basilica which meant “royal house” in Greek.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Dive into the past with Field House Museum

St. Louis, MO – The Field House Museum was originally home for Eugene Field and his father Roswell M. Field who was an Attorney that took Dred Scott’s freedom suit into the Federal Courts.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy