St. Louis community highlight: Human Space

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The sense of community and togetherness among St. Louisans would be nothing without its many events and communities. Thus, it is essential that there exists a place for these events to take place. Human Space is one of them - a community center that aims to create empathy and purpose for everyone who joins the event in town.

Located in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis, Ginger Human and Lisa Rokusek has established the Human Space as a hub for people to gather, mingle and create meaningful connections. They aim to connect everyone through community events and strengthen bonds between participants, create inclusivity, and help vulnerable people in St. Louis.

For the past two years, Human Space has borne witness to the dynamics of St. Louis as it becomes the host of technology meetups, reviewing journal articles, meditation seasons, yoga classes, art exhibitions, jazz brunches, and donation drives.

In an interview with STLMade, Rokusek states that humanity is an essential part of Human Space and everyone is welcome in the community since it is a safe place for everyone to join. In a world full of diversity, Human and Rokusek are exploring the difference and how the difference will connect them. She believed, if they can afford the difference, the community will solve a lot of problems.

Rokusek also added that one of the things that give them inspiration is the community's hunger and desire to create a sense of belonging.

She then continues to say that the separation in the society will not lead them to a sustainable community and may create an uncomfortable situation, but will ultimately lead them to empathize with each other.

From there, the pair then creates Goodie House, a monthly poetry and storytelling event where participants can share their stories or even the poems they've made. Participants are free to share an anecdote about their private lives or even read a pre-existing poem. Through this series, Rokusek hopes that everyone can feel connected by hearing others and has empathy in their heart.

