Olivia Ridgel creates a coffee shop and flower bar in Maplewood

Ella Jardim/Unsplash

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Olivia Ridgel is one of a business-women in town who decided to create a coffee shop with a flower bar in one hand. She developed her business with a bright and cheerful space, wanting to pour her imagination and creativity.

Ridgel established her business, namely C. Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar in 2019, she got her inspiration from a small café for youth at New Destiny Worship Center Maplewood in 2017. She stated that Maplewood is the right place for her to live and start her business because of its diverse neighborhood. “You just feel very comfortable here, no matter what you look like or who you are,” Ridgel said.

C. Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar aims to make customers enjoy and be themselves one-thousand percent whenever they come to the space. Creating a place suitable for all-ages is one of her purposes.

She creates a friendly ambiance for both her staff, and customers. During the training period—namely negative personal experiences—she tries to address systemic inequities in this industry. This means everyone has to welcome everyone wholeheartedly, no matter who they are.

During the pandemic, she had to pivot the operations with single-use cups and packaging because of the prohibition of dining in. To stay afloat, she only depends on the neighborhood customers, and to continue her business, she emphasizes it through the shop's dedication to equity and inclusivity.

Ridgel hopes there are further changes in the coffee industry, which lacks diversity. She understands her role to become a Black woman that successfully runs a business and for it, she wants to be an inspiration for others to run a business.

