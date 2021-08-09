St. Charles' Festival of the Little Hills to return this month

ST. CHARLES, MO — Festival of the Little Hills will be returning to the historic Main Street St. Charles, Missouri, after its cancellation last year. It will be held from Friday, August 20, to Sunday, August 22.

The Festival of the Little Hills is known as the Midwest’s premier arts and craft show. For 50 years, the annual fair has been celebrating the rich history of St. Charles.

The iconic festival is hosted by the nonprofit Fête des Petites Côtes — also the festival’s name in French — to honor the settlement founded by Louis Blanchette in 1769 known as St. Charles today.

The festival’s schedule this year is as follows:

- Friday, August 20: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

- Saturday, August 21: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

- Sunday, August 22: 9:30 a.m. – 5 pm..

You will find over 300 arts and craft vendors and over 50 not-for-profit culinary organizations. There will be art and photography, candles and soaps, clothing and fabrics, floral and plants, folk art, jewelry, metalworking, pottery, ceramics, and glass, specialty foods, woodworking and much more.

A number of local artists will be performing at the fair. The first day will feature the Lone Rangers, The LustreLights and Biscuits.

St. Charles Municipal Band, Connor Low Trio, Borderline, SuperJam, Dr. Zhivegas, Gambler’s Taxi and Biscuits will be playing on Saturday, while St. Charles Municipal Jazz Band, Mad Beats, Catfish Willie and Randy Clemons will take the stage on Sunday.

Come join and discover what St. Charles has to offer. Email info@festivalofthelittlehills.com or visit https://www.festivalofthelittlehills.com/ for further information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.