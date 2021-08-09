Sunset Fridays Concert series to come in August

ST. PETER, MO — Looking for a way to unwind? The Sunset Fridays concert series can be your alternative.

Located in 370 Lakeside Park, Sunset Fridays concert series will start from Friday, August 20, to Friday, Sept 10, with the fantastic bluesy rock sounds of the Melissa Neels band.

A full schedule of concerts at 370 Lakeside Park is now available after more than two years:

• August 20: The Melissa Neels Band (Rock & Blues)

• August 27 : Zydeco Crawdaddys (Zydeco music)

• September 3: Serapis (Rock, Blues, and Reggae—preview their “On the Road” concert at SPTVNOW.NET)

• September 10: Paul Bonn and The Bluesmen (Blues)

Sunset Fridays concert for free begins at 6:30 p.m. Save the date for the all-new Sunset Saturday event, which makes its debut on Saturday, September 18, when the Fabulous Motown Revue and Butch Wax and the Hollywoods perform back-to-back concerts under the Corporate Pavilion.

The gate opens at 3 p.m. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m. Gator Island Grill and several food truck vendors will be on hand at Sunset Saturday.

Since 2013, the City of St. Peters’ Sunset Fridays concert series has been successfully held for free, live, local music to thousands each year.

Sunset Fridays “On the Road” and virtual concerts are available on-demand at SPTVnow.net and feature great music from local rock, blues, jazz, folk, and country artists.

The sponsor of Sunset Fridays and Sunset Saturday are Mid Rivers Newsmagazine and K-WULF radio, 101.7 FM. For further information, go to www.stpetersmo.net/sunset.

