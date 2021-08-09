St. Louis University May 2020 Graduates celebrate their Commencement Ceremony

Confetti falls on Saint Louis University graduates at the May 2020 Commencement Ceremony. Steve Dolan

ST. LOUIS, MO – After more than 15 months, Saint Louis University graduates of May 2020 finally celebrated their Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, August 7, on the St. Louis campus. More than 600 graduates returned to campus for the unique chance to celebrate their graduation day after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was held with mask mandates for all graduates, in addition to the traditional caps and gowns, and the family members seated In Chaifetz Arena’seats to officially salute the graduates in person.

“It is an honor to finally be with you and your loved ones to finally celebrate your achievements,” University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D., said. The graduates were praised by Pestello for their ability to survive and complete their SLU studies. He also thanked the graduates for coming back; all the graduates can come back at any time.

The commencement address was delivered by SLU alumna Tiffany Anderson, Ph.D. (Ed ’94, Grad Ed ’01). During her speech, she praised SLU and Pestello for not forgetting about the May 2020 graduates. She also shared the story of her time on campus in 1993 and her purpose of working in education. Anderson also joined several others in receiving honorary doctoral degrees from Saint Louis University.

An honorary doctorate of divinity for his contributions to the growth and vitality of all the dioceses he has served, for his support of Catholic education and his commitment to St. Louis and its citizens, is received by St. Louis Archbishop Emeritus Robert J. Carlson who was unable to attend this celebration.

Other honorary degree recipients are The St. Louis Jesuits, Bob Dufford, S.J. (A&S ’67, Grad ’72, ’75), John Foley, S.J. (A&S ’68, Grad ’68, ’74), Tim Manion (A&S ’76), Robert “Roc” O’Connor, S.J. (A&S ’73), and Dan Schutte (A&S ’72), with honorary doctorates of music for offering hope, inspiring worship and raising voices.

The ceremony was closed by the President of St. Louis University after congratulating the graduates and reminded everyone that they are “members of the Billiken family forever.”

