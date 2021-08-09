What Not To Miss When Visiting St. Louis City

Brittney Butler/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Go get ready for a fantastic experience with memorable moments by visiting The City of St. Louis. Here are some wonderful things to do while exploring St. Louis City.

1. The most eye-catching view from the Gateway Arch

First, find the most popular 630 ft stainless steel monument and a bird’s view in Gateway City. Tourist attractions here including the Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, a documentary film about the construction of the Arch. You can also spend time by shopping at The Arch Store, having a coffee at the Arch Cafe, or cruising aboard a 19th-century paddle-wheel boat replica down the mighty Mississippi River. Not to forget to take a picture while in this Instagram-able spot.

2. Strolling around the Forest Park

Forest Park is one of the largest urban parks in the United States. It is a site of the 1904 World's Fair. According to St. Louis Tourism site, this park is visited by over 12 million visitors annually. Attract tourists with many international attractions and picturesque walking and bicycling trails. You can also book for a company picnic or private party at The World’s Fair Pavilion, and take a golf course. Another interesting spot is Jewel Box, a stunning greenhouse with outstanding flowers and plants displays.

3. Culinary!

Try some of the city’s delicious treats. Those vary from local foods, Asian, Mexican, and Italian restaurants are the best to a craving for. Taste a slice of St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Provel cheese then a butter cake for a mouth-watering closing delight or munch on the meals from Steak Houses near the monument. Snack on delectable deep-fried toasted ravioli at one of the many dining on The Hill, a quaint St. Louis neighborhood famous for Italian cuisine. And to top it all off, Ted Drewes with some signature frozen custard for your sweet tooth.

4. Enjoy the enchanted of live theater

Experience catching the Broadway bug with a play, concert, or dance troupe at the Fabulous Fox. At the Powell Hall, you can watch your favorite classical music performance, or at Stages St. Louis to enjoy an award-winning musical. Those who love operatic drama can go to the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Other choices for a modern or a classical play are the Repertory Theater or Peabody Opera House for a modern and classical play.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.