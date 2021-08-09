3 Best Places to Volunteer in St. Louis

ray sangga kusuma/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you have a lot of extra time on the weekends and want to spend it on good things, consider these volunteering activities. Helping others and doing such good activities can be rewarding. You can learn some new skills, develop yourself, and help others by doing so.

There are many helpful non-profit organizations for local communities around St. Louis. Here are some recommended places and programs that are open for volunteer opportunities :

1. The City of St. Louis Government

The City of St. Louis needs volunteers to help the public complete applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The Mayor's Office is seeking volunteers aged 18 years old and older that are friendly and people-oriented, and especially bi-lingual volunteers. The time for volunteering is determined by the volunteers. Volunteers only need to bring laptops to the satellite rental assistance clinics and will be trained how to assist people. Volunteers are encouraged to be vaccinated. Mayor's Office staff will contact the volunteers to coordinate dates and times after you fill-up the registration form on https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/era/volunteer/.

2. United Way’s Volunteer Center

United Way of Greater St. Louis is one of the reputable nonprofit organizations in St. Louis. They have been in partnership with many other nonprofits, as well as programs and services such as United Way 2-1-1 and STLVolunteer. As a volunteer is their region’s main resource for volunteering, they open the opportunities for everyone to join. For those who love planting a garden, reading to children, or sharing your expertise on a nonprofit board, there’s a role that’s right for you in United Way's Volunteer Center. You can register yourself through their website on https://helpingpeople.org/get-involved/.

3. Animal Rescue Center

For those of you who are animal lovers, there are many animal rescue centers in St. Louis. Two of which are Animal House and The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO). Animal House is home to hundreds of kittens and cats. The Humane Society of Missouri is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to second chances to all abused, neglected, and abandoned animals since 1870. There is a wide range of volunteers roles in pet shelters. You can socialize with pets and also help provide second chances for abused animals.

Find out more details at https://www.stlcats.org/volunteer and https://www.hsmo.org/volunteer/.

