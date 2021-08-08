3 recommended hotels to stay in St. Charles

Marten Bjork/Unsplash

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Accommodation is one of the most important aspects for someone who travels all the time. There are many types of accommodation you can choose from, such as hotels, apartments, resorts, rentals, and many more. Here are the lists of three recommended hotels in St. Charles based on TripAdvisor:

1. Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis St. Charles

With a 5-star rating hotel on TripAdvisor, this hotel offers mid-range and family hotel style. There are three room types for you, non-smoking rooms, suites, and family rooms.

The hotel is located at 380 Mulholland Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63303-4321 which only takes around 7 minutes from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The prices ranging from $108 to $150, you will experience rooms with crisp sheets, fine linens, and cozy surroundings to ensure a good night's sleep.

Check for available rooms on (866) 238-4218.

2. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, St. Charles, MO

With 1274 reviews on TripAdvisor, this hotel gets 4,5-star and excellent reviews.

Located in 1190 S Main St, Saint Charles, MO 63301-3523, the visitors only take 0,4 miles from 519 on S. main and 1,1 miles from Shrine of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, some of the Saint Charles’ top attractions.

While staying at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, visitors can choose the two types of rooms: bridal suites and non-smoking rooms.

Making your stay enjoyable and relax in Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

For the reservation, please call +1 636-724-5555.

3. Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Louis St. Charles

Located in two Convention Center Plaza, Saint Charles, MO 63303-2153, it only takes 20 miles from downtown St. Louis. From Lambert International Airport takes only 10 minutes.

Embassy Suites by Hilton gets a 4,5-star rating with 160 reviews on TripAdvisor. There are three types of rooms, non-smoking rooms, suites, and family rooms.

Check the availability of the rooms by calling +1 855-605-0319.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.