3 famous spots to visit in Alton

Kirk Thornton/Unsplash

ALTON, IL – Located just twenty-five miles north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River as well as part of the Metro-East region of the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area, the City of Alton is also a place of the Meeting of the Great River Scenic Byway with several educational and recreational institutions. It offers several things you can do and see when visiting.

Here is our list of things to do and see so you don’t miss them!

1. World's Tallest Man Statue

Stop by the park at 2810 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002-4742 and see the statue of Robert Waldo who was the world’s tallest man, born and raised in Alton. He was eight feet and eleven inches tall.

In the park around the statue, there is also a bench that was built specifically for his size. A game you can play is to try sitting down, and see if your feet get anywhere close to the ground. Read the interesting facts and see how tall you are beside the statue.

2. Great Rivers Scenic Route

Take a drive through this beautiful scenic route, or you could go for a refreshing bike ride on their bike route and discover Grafton located at 3 W. Clinton Grafton, Illinois 62037. This route is a hidden gem you don’t want to miss.

You can take a ski lift at the Grafton Sky Tour too, where you ride up to the Aerie’s Resort and visit their Winery while enjoying lunch or dinner with a view.

3. National Great Rivers Museum

Located at No. 2 Locks and Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002 you can witness the meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. The museum will take you on a journey and tell the history of the people of Alton, nature, and wildlife that shape the river's vast ecosystem.

There will be twenty interactive and computer-animated exhibitions on how the river has influenced life and the people in the region. The Public Lock tour is open on Wednesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Whether you are a first-time visitor or resident of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, you definitely have to visit these places!

