Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry in St. Louis

Aaron Doucett/Unsplash

St. Louis, MO – For thirty years, The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry had been serving more than 15,000 people across St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

From merely serving forty families when it started in 1991, now the HKJFP is known to be the largest food pantry to assist the families in need across the St. Louis region.

The HKJFP continues its work serving community members who are unemployed or underemployed, with limited access to health care and housing insecurity. These clients will be connected to the Jewish Family Service or other external partners to receive support and resources.

Due to the pandemic, the operation system of the food pantry has shifted from the Client Choice model to a drive-through. Previously, the food pantry allows clients and visitor to choose their own preference of foods.

The current drive-through system lets clients stay in the vehicle while the staff brings the groceries to the clients. The drive-through is available on the pantry's site at 10601 Baur Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63132, every weekday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The HKJFP is planning to return to its original Client Choice Shopping system after the pandemic. Meanwhile, the HKJFP has more than 200 staff and volunteers that work to ensure the food pantry is well operated.

In addition, HKJFP is open for donations to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity in the community, as well as volunteering opportunities to better serve the community.

For more information on the food patry, you can visit https://jfsstl.org/get-help/our-services/food-pantry/.

