Best things to do around Richmond Heights

St. Louis, MO – Richmond Heights and Brentwood provide the best simple but fun things to do to spend some quality time with your family after a long week of work with its numerous parks. Here are the top three parks with the best activities to explore within.

1. Shaw Park

Location: 27 S. Brentwood Blvd. Clayton, MO 63105

Park hours: Every day from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Shaw Park is the largest and oldest park in the city that allows you to stroll around the pathway and enjoy the view. Located in the heart of Clayton’s bustling business district, it is a perfect place for quality time with family. Bring your kid and have a picnic under the canopy of trees and open grass area, view the lovely gardens, or even play with your kids in the playground.

2. Maplewood Family Aquatic Center

Location: 7550 Lohmeyer, Maplewood, MO 63143

Pool hours:

- Summer hours (June 11-August 22): Monday-Friday, from 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Labor Day: September 6, from 12 to 6 p.m.

- End of summer hours (August 23-September 6): Monday-Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

- Lap Swim: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8 to11 a.m.

A small community pool with a few pools, have fun in the water in the summer. You can enjoy swimming laps in their 50-meters competition pool or you can just relax and play in the water in their leisure pool that has a lazy river. The leisure pool also includes both one-meter and two-meter springboards and two water slides that stand at 100 feet tall.

3. Kellogg Park

Location: Circle Dr & Westpoint Dr, Maplewood, MO.

The 1.15 acres park is great for picnics with families and your four-legged friends. The park features a playground, green spaces, picnic tables, and the Maplewood Dog Park (https://www.cityofmaplewood.com/77/Dog-Park) for your furry friend to run around and enjoy the open space.

