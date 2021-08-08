The Factory at the District upcoming live music shows

Edward Cisneros/Unsplash

St. Louis, MO – Summer might end soon and August is finally here, the Factory at the District has something for the people of St. Louis to enjoy before the summer completely ends.

Live music is back for the whole month of August and The Factory offers you killer upcoming shows.

1. Air Supply

Saturday, August 15

Doors open at 6.30 p.m. and show starts at 7.20 p.m.

After their long history of the journey in the music industry, Air Supply was admitted into the Australian Recording Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2015 they celebrated their fortieth Anniversary. This August, the duo Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will be performing their hit songs live at The Factory.

2. The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos

Thursday, August 19

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Making music for a half-century, the Beach Boys has become an American icon for fans all over the world. Having sold over one hundred million records worldwide, they were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

3. Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters and Shooting with Annie

Thursday, August 26

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m.

J.D Andrew from The Boxmaster and Bud Thornton have been anxious for their return for tours across the country but they soon announced their Summer 2021 ”Light Rays” tour dates. This August, they will stop by St. Louis and perform at The Factory.

4. Joan Jett and Cheap Trick

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

Joan Jett, the leader of a hard-rocking band called Blackhearts, will be performing her rock songs alongside the Cheap Trick, a band she formed in 1974, for the people of St. Louis.

To purchase the tickets, visit https://www.thefactorystl.com/shows/.

