The animals have stories on Sundays at The Gentle Barn

Alaina McLearnon/Unsplash

DITTMER, MO – Are planning to have a relaxing day out on a Sunday but have no clue where to go in St Louis?

One new way to spend your Sundays with family and is a visit to the charming The Gentle Barn in Dittmer, Missouri.

The barn is open for Sundays from August through September from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Gentle Barn is located only thirty-five miles southwest of St. Louis and there you can pet cows, pigs and turkeys.

The cows at the Gentle Barn escaped a slaughterhouse in 2017 and now have found a forever home at the barn alongside other animals, such as Petunia the pig, who was found running on the side of a road, Einstein the sheep lived in the woods for three years, and Baron Von Goat who lived in neglect.

Select a date and purchase tickets here, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sundays-at-the-gentle-barn-missouri-tickets-50091937333?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Barn’s activities provided also include Cow Hug Therapy. You can gather with the cows, meditate and hug them.

The Cow Hug Therapy comes in hour-long sessions or you can choose a private session; the cost is a donation of $200.

If you want to spend more time with your family and enjoy the barn all to yourself book a two-hour private tour and experience an intimate time. The staff will share the history of The Gentle Barn and introduce you to all of their animals and their rescue and recovery stories.

For more information visit their website here, https://www.gentlebarn.org/missouri/

