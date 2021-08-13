Get the best Asian dishes at these three Asian restaurants in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – According to datausa.io, over 100,000 Asian people reside in St. Louis. This results in diverse Asian restaurants in St. Louis, from Chinese, Vietnamese, to Japanese. These restaurants offer dishes that are both delicious and healthy. Here are some of the best Asian restaurants you can find in St. Louis according to TripAdvisor.

1. Mai Lee

(https://maileestl.com/)

Mai Lee is a family-owned restaurant serving Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine with vegetarian, vegan as well as gluten-free options. This restaurant was mentioned in Mic’s Best Places to eat in the St. Louis list. The Founder Tee Tran had escaped the Vietnam War in 1978 and decided to pursue an American dream that led to the opening of Mai Lee in 1985.

Find the restaurant at Music Memorial Drive, Brentwood. It is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

2. Pho Grand

(http://www.phogrand.com/flash.html)

Pho Grand is a Vietnamese restaurant that serves pho, noodle bowls, and more. The noodle bowls are perfect for a cold day in fall or winter, and if you want something new try out their Lotus root salad.

You can find Pho Grand at 3195 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO. Their opening hours vary from day to day. On Sunday-Monday, and Wednesday-Thursday they are open from 11 a.m. – 9.30 p.m. Then from Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.

3. Kobe Steak House of Japan

(https://www.kobesteakhouse.us/)

Located at 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, MO, this steakhouse serves the traditional Japanese Kobe. Guests can also get to experience a Teppanyaki Dining. Each guest will get a personal chef at their table.

Kobe Steak House of Japan will serve you a savory dinner with Japanese clear soup, Crips house salad, and a shrimp appetizer. The restaurant encourages reservations since the table is limited. Request a reservation here, https://www.kobesteakhouse.us/about-reservations

