Explore Missouri History Museum exhibits

Missouri History Museum/Wikimedia Commons

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Missouri History Museum is a museum that focuses on local and regional history, it offers several exhibitions and events for all ages to enjoy. There are many exhibits that are displayed only for a limited time, but "Seeking St. Louis" is a continuing signature exhibit in The Missouri History Museum.

The signature exhibit is free for the public to view. The "Seeking St. Louis" exhibit gives you an opportunity on a journey to experience the history of Gateway City, the Exhibit captures the city from its founding until today.

In this exhibit, the museum displays two different galleries, one is the “Current” and the second is “Reflection.” “Current” captures the lives of St. Louis people that contributed to the development such as citizens, explorers, fur traders, immigrants, factory workers, and soldiers.

The Seeking St. Louis gallery will give visitors the experience to explore St. Louis in its early settlement to the Civil war and the aftermath. All while learning the history of St. Louis such as the end of slavery, the growth of local businesses as well as the disasters of terrible fire and cholera outbreaks.

Meanwhile, “Reflection” presents the cultural and technological transformations that have became an influence on St. Louis in its development into a complex metropolitan region. You can learn and explore the Cardinals, Blues, Rams, and Browns sports moments while also learning about the neighborhood parks.

This exhibit will also give the opportunity for visitors to learn about local music legends such as Scott Joplin and Chuck Berry. You also can see the works of St. Louis authors T. S. Eliot and Kate Chopin, as well as experiencing other local histories such as the human rights struggles, major wars, and the construction of the Gateway Arch.

To view the exhibit, visitors are encouraged to reserve in advance here.

