3 must-try restaurants in Sunset Hills

Alex Haney/Unsplash

SUNSET HILLS, MO – Located in the south of St. Louis County, Sunset Hills has some of the best All-American restaurants you must try. But these restaurants do not only serve signature American cuisine, you can also find Irish cuisine and a vegetarian-friendly menu.

Try out some of the people’s favorite places to eat in Sunset Hills City.

1. Twisted Tree Steakhouse

You can find this restaurant attached to the Holiday Inn at Watson road, treat yourself to a fancy dinner and order their favorite steak or try out their lobster bisque. It will definitely satisfy your palate, from their appetizer to their mains and deserts it's worth trying it all. But if you are a vegetarian you can order from their vegetarian menu and they even have gluten-free options.

They are open every Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Mellow Mushroom St. Louis

Are you looking for a great pizza? Well, look no more because Mellow Mushroom is serving pizza that will leave you wanting more. Located on South Lindbergh Boulevard, Mellow Mushroom is known to be the local’s favorite pizza restaurant. They serve unique pizza such as their signature homemade crust and stone-baked pizza with a bold combination with their Mellow red sauce. You can even build your own pizza!

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 a.m.

3. Helen Fitzgerald's

Helen Fitzgerald’s will serve you American and Irish cuisine to try with a great atmosphere and great drinks for a late-night dinner. Try out their special chicken nachos while enjoying their live music and their selection of beers.

Operation hours: Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1.30 a.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.