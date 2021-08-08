Three popular authors born or raised in St. Louis

Ed Robertson/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to popular authors, St. Louis has become an important city for literature. Some of the influential works were written by writers born and raised in the city. These writers might be familiar to your ears. And if you haven’t already read one of their books, this is the time for you to add to your reading lists.

1. Maya Angelou

If you mention authors born and raised in St. Louis, the first thing that comes to mind is Maya Angelou. She was a poet, memoirist, actress as well as an important figure in the American Civil Rights Movement. Ladies Home Journal named her as one of the thirty most powerful women in America in 2001. She was known for her series of six autobiographies. One of her works, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” (1969), was nominated for a National Book Award. In addition, her poetry book titled “Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water ‘Fore I Die” (1971) was nominated for Pulitzer Prize.

2. Kate Chopin

Kate Chopin was known for her novels that focus on the lives of sensitive and courageous women. She is also considered the forerunner of American twentieth-century feminist authors. Kate Chopin was born in St. Louis and moved to New Orleans after she married her husband. Seven years after her husband died in 1882, she began publishing her first poem. Meanwhile, her work "The Awakening" was criticized harshly during that time for having an approach to sexual themes. Since being discovered in the 1960s, the book has become a standard in American Literature.

3. Tennessee Williams

Even though Tennessee Williams was not born in St. Louis, he became a major American playwright of the twentieth century. Raised in St. Louis, Missouri, he became well-known at the age of 33 for his successful work titled "The Glass Menagerie" (1944) in New York City. The book portrayed the background of his unhappy family. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame four years before he died in 1983.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.