Spend the weekend with "Escape From St. Louis"

Adrià García Sarceda/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Escape From St. Louis is a great escape room game for those of you who love riddles. Escape From St. Louis provides exciting riddles and puzzles in their escape rooms.

Escape From St. Louis has a lot of different rooms with different themes, which gives you plenty of options on what kind of riddles you want to solve.

The rooms available are Carnival of the Cosmos, WizardQuest, and Murder at Denbrough Mansion. The capacity for those rooms is around 2 to 10 players, depending on which rooms you choose. If you bring more friends, the price will be cheaper. The price ranges from $24 to 34$.

You can even bring the escape room to your house. There are two kinds of escape rooms you can play in your own house, which include At Home: Escape Room Kits, and Room Escape Role Playing.

Like its name, At Home: Escape Room Kits will provide you a room escape kit to play at home. They use one of their retired rooms called Trapped In Detention as the theme. It costs $75 for a 3-day rental. However, there is a $50 deposit and it will be returned as soon as you return the kit.

The second option is called Room Escape Role Playing, which you can play through a Zoom meeting, as long as you have a phone or computer and internet at home. Escape From St. Louis borrowed the escape room from Dani Siller at Escape This Podcast stories, and the room costs $75 for 1 game.

Escape From St. Louis is located at 7403 Manchester Rd. Maplewood. They open every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. They are also open during the day on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting from 9.30 a.m. You can book the tickets online at their website https://www.escapefromstl.com/booking.

