Blake Shelton is coming to St. Louis this fall

ST. LOUIS, MO - Blake Shelton's "Friends and Heroes 2021" Tour will bring him back to the stage. The Voice coach, an American singing competition series, will be touring 16 cities, including St. Louis.

Over his 20 years of career, he has been considered one of the greatest in the country genre music history with more than 8.5 billion streams globally, with 11 million albums sold in the U.S. alone.

The St. Louis concert will be held in St. Louis Blues home ground, Enterprise Center, on Thursday, September 23. The tickets costs from $26 - $126 before fees for the standard tickets. The prices depend on the row of the seat, so the closer to the stage, the more expensive it gets.

Wheelchair-accessible seats are also available in this concert for $86 before fees. The overall ticket limit for this concert is six tickets, so you can't purchase tickets for more than six.

There are also Official Platinum seats with market-based pricing by adjusting prices based on the supply and demand.

All accessible seating ticket accommodations be solicited only through their Enterprise Center representatives. Please contact the Enterprise Center representative for further help with your ticket purchase. You can call Enterprise Center Group Sales at (314) 622-5454 to arrange seats for a group with special needs.

Throughout the facility, Enterprise Center offers allocated seats for people with disabilities. Each seat reserved for a person with a disability has one companion seat available. All seats for people with special needs have been chosen to allow for easier entry and exit and access to restrooms and concession stands.

